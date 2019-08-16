Oppo Reno 2 with four cameras, 20x zoom to launch in India on Aug 28

Oppo Reno 2 series will launch in India on August 28. The invite sent out by the company reveals the phone will be announced in India first and it will come with four back cameras as well as 20x zoom. The photo also suggests a shark fin rising front camera that we saw on the Oppo Reno series, which was launched in India in May.

Oppo replaced its R-series with Reno-series, which has two phones so far – Reno 10x zoom edition and Reno standard edition. The 10x zoom edition comes with three rear cameras with support for 10x zoom, while the standard edition has dual rear cameras. With Oppo Reno 2 series as well, two phones are expected, where the more premium device could come with 20x zoom and quad cameras at the back.

In the invite, the outline of the phone is placed in a night sky background, which suggests a focus on low-light camera performance. Oppo Reno 2 will have a bezel-less display and the four cameras at the back will be aligned vertically in the center. The size of the camera lens on the top is the biggest, while that at the bottom is the smallest.

To recall, Oppo Reno was launched at a price of Rs Rs 32,990, while the Reno 10x zoom edition has a starting price of Rs 36,990 and goes up to Rs 49,990. Oppo will likely stick to similar pricing for its upcoming Reno phones.

In India, Oppo Reno 2 will compete with the likes of Honor 20, which also comes with a quad-camera setup at the back. The phone uses a 48MP main camera, along with a 16MP ultra-wide lens, 2MP lens for depth and a fourth 2MP macro lens. Honor 20 is priced at Rs 32,999 in India.

Realme is also gearing up to launch its quad-camera phone Realme 5 in India on August 20, teaser page for which is live on Flipkart. The quad-camera setup on Realme 5 will likely comprise of a primary lens with a large aperture and pixel size, a secondary ultra-wide sensor, a SuperMacro lens for closeup shots and a fourth Depth sensor. We will have to wait for an official launch to know more about pricing.