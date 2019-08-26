Oppo Reno 2 video teaser reveal colour options, design ahead of launch

Oppo is launching its Reno 2 series with quad-cameras and 20x zoom capabilities in India this Wednesday on August 28 and the company confirmed that the new lineup will be launched in China on September 10, 2019. In a series of teasers posted on Weibo, Oppo confirmed the Reno 2 series China launch date and revealed the colour options for the device as well.

According to the teaser videos, Oppo Reno 2 will be made available in three colour options– “Deep Sea Glow, Ocean Heart, and Misty Powder”, as per the Google Translation of the post.

Oppo had earlier announced Ocean Blue and Luminous Black colours for the Reno 2 in India. One teaser video shows off the design of the Reno 2 smartphone with quad-rear camera setup and a shark fin-shaped pop-up camera on the front.

Oppo Reno 2 specifications

Oppo has already revealed the specifications of the Oppo Reno 2 including the processor, RAM, storage, battery and some of the features as well. The Reno 2 will feature a 6.55-inch AMOLED screen with 20:9 aspect ratio, 93.1 per cent screen-to-body ratio, and Gorilla Glass 6 protection. There will also be an under-display fingerprint reader powered by the G3 optical sensor fingerprint unlocking technology. The battery on the Reno 2 will have 4,000mAh capacity with support for VOOC Flash Charge 3.0 via USB Type-C.

Oppo Reno 2 will draw power from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor and it will be paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. As per Oppo, the device will come with optimized Wi-fi and 25 per cent faster graphic rendering in comparison to Oppo Reno (previous version).

Reno 2 will also have an upgraded Game Boost 3.0 that comprises of Frame Boost to allocate resources to avoid heating and too much power consumption during gameplay and Touch Boost to accelerate touch response time. It also claims that the HDR10 Gaming Support in Reno 2 will allow maximum display resolution, the Link Boost feature will help in utilizing Wi-Fi and 4G signals simultaneously, and Game Assistant to turn off the notifications while gaming.

Oppo did not reveal the camera specifications of the Reno 2 smartphone but the TENAA listing of the device reveals that the device will have a 48MP primary sensor clubbed with an 8MP sensor (which could be an ultrawide-angle lens), a 13MP sensor (which could be the zoom lens), and a 2MP lens (which could be the depth sensor). The listing also reveals a 16MP selfie camera on the Reno 2. Further, the phone will run Android 9 Pie out of the box.