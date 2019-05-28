Oppo Reno 10x zoom, standard edition launched in India: Price, specifications

Oppo Reno 10x zoom edition, as well as Reno standard edition smartphones, has been launched in India. The devices were announced in China and Europe in April. The Reno 10x zoom edition starts at a price of Rs 36,990 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model. The 8GB RAM and 256GB storage model will cost Rs 49,990. The standard edition is priced at Rs 32,990, though this comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

Both Reno 10x zoom edition and standard edition will be available online across Flipkart, Amazon, Tata Cliq, etc as well as in offline stores. However, the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage version of Reno 10x zoon is online exclusive.

The big difference between the two phones is that the 10x zoom edition has three cameras at the back with support for 10x zoom, while the other device sports dual rear cameras. Oppo Reno 10x zoom edition is more premium and is powered by the latest Snapdragon 855 processor and is backed by a 4,065mAh battery with the company’s own VOOC 3.0 fast charge technology. Oppo Reno has a Snapdragon 710 processor and the battery is 3,785mAh one with 18w rapid charging.

Oppo Reno 10x zoom edition features triple cameras at the back, a combination of 48MP Sony IMX586 primary sensor with f/1.7 aperture and OIS (optic image stabilisation), an 8MP secondary camera with f/2.2 aperture and a third 13MP periscope telescopic camera with OIS. The company says that the three cameras work together to create to enable up to 10x zoom.

In terms of design, the Reno 10x zoom edition gets a 3D curved glass back design. There is no camera bump as the camera lenses are placed under the glass. Both the phones sport a 16MP shark fin pop-up camera with f/2.0 aperture, which opens at 11 degrees. The company says the camera takes only 0.8 seconds to rise up and has been tested to be used up to 2 million times or 100 times a day for five years.

Oppo Reno 10x zoom edition has a 6.6-inch OLED display, while the standard edition has a smaller 6.4-inch OLED display. The phone is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 6 on the front and Gorilla Glass 5 at the back. The rear cameras on Oppo Reno are 48MP primary sensor with OIS and a 5MP secondary sensor.