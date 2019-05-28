Oppo Reno 10x zoom edition first impressions: Innovative camera, stylish design

Oppo Reno 10x zoom edition is now available in India, with the standard edition also launched alongside it. The more expensive 10x zoom edition comes packed with premium features like Snapdragon 855 processor, triple cameras at the back, and glass back design. But the highlight is the 10x hybrid zoom, which is supported on the rear camera. The shark fin rising camera is another USP.

But the Oppo Reno 10x zoom edition is not cheap. The base model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at Rs 39,990, while the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage option will cost Rs 49,990 respectively. The standard edition has a lower-powered processor in comparison, dual cameras at the back, and a smaller battery. The standard edition will cost Rs 32,990 for 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model. We spent some time with the Oppo Reno 10x zoom edition and here are our first impressions:

Oppo Reno 10x zoom edition: Design and display

Oppo Reno 10x sports a glass body design, which looks premium. The screen has no notch and extremely thin bezels on the sides, which makes for more viewing space. The display is of OLED quality and the size is 6.6-inches. The front is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 6.

The Forest Green colour that we got our hands on looks quite appealing. It is not too shiny and the gradient effect is not too evident, but very subtle, which we liked. Another interesting feature is the phone does not have a camera bump. The triple camera lenses at the back are placed underneath glass to achieve this. The back cover has Gorilla Glass 5 coating. The phone is available in a Jet Black colour option as well.

There is a small dot beneath the camera setup, which juts out. According to the company, it ensures the phone is lifted up a little when kept flat so the camera lenses are protected from scratches, etc. For front camera, Oppo has experimented with a new shark fin rising style on Reno, which definitely looks innovative and neatly implemented.

Oppo Reno 10x zoom edition: Camera

One of the biggest highlights of the Reno 10x edition is the 10x zoom supported on the back camera. The three lenses work together to create a bigger focal length, which the company says is 10 times more than ultra wide-camera. The 48MP primary camera has f/1.7 aperture and it also supports the company’s Ultra Night Mode 2.0 for enhanced photos in low-light.

A 10x zoom seems like a good option, but we will have to try out the feature to know if it works well. Stability can be an issue, especially when clicking photos without a tripod, even with dual optical image stabilisation (OIS). The secondary camera is 8MP with f/2.2 aperture, while there is a third 13MP camera with f/3.0 aperture. The 10x zoom works with 12MP resolution. All three cameras have Sony IMX 586 lens.

The front camera is 16MP with f/2.0 aperture. The company says it takes about 0.8 seconds to close. One of my major concerns with such camera style is durability. However, the company says it has been tested for over two million times, which means it can be opened and closed 100 times a day for five years. In case the phone falls, the camera automatically closes, which is a good feature to have if you, especially for those who tend to drop their phones more often. The front camera can also be closed by simply pressing it.

Oppo Reno 10x zoom edition: Processor, battery, and memory

Oppo Reno 10x ships with the latest Snapdragon 855 processor coupled with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. The flagship processor is expected to deliver when it comes to heavy-duty multitasking. Of course, we will have more details on real-world performance in our review. There is also the new version of the company’s Game Boost technology with enhanced controls while playing games on the device.

Oppo Reno 10x edition sports an in-display fingerprint sensor. The battery is 4065mAh with support for the company’s VOOC 3.0 fast charging technology. There is a hybrid SIM slot, which means a user can either put two nano SIM cards or a microSD card slot.

Oppo Reno 10x zoom edition: First Impressions

Oppo Reno 10x zoom looks promising if one goes by specifications on paper. It competes closely with the OnePlus 7 Pro, which has a similar price and specifications. The shark fin rising camera is another feature that many could find interesting. Oppo says its Reno series is targeted towards youth, but we will have to wait and watch whether the company can convince them to pay a premium for the phone as well.