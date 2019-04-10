Oppo Reno 10x Zoom to launch today: How to watch livestream, India timings and more

Oppo is set to launch the first Reno device today in China. The global launch event for the device will reportedly take place on April 24 in Zurich. The device is expected to launch in two variants– the Standard Edition and the 10x Zoom Edition.

Advertising

Oppo Reno 10X Zoom employs the 10x lossless zoom capability that the company showcased at the MWC (Mobile World Congress) 2019 in February. Oppo has already revealed some of the specifications of the device, and it has been posting teasers about the speed and zooming capability of the phone for a while now.

Watch | Oppo F11 Pro review

Oppo Reno launch livestream: Timing and how to watch

The Oppo Reno will be launched at an event in Beijing, China at 2:00 pm CST (Central Time) on April 10, which translates to 11:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time), April 10. The event will be livestreamed on Oppo’s China website.

As per the Google translation of the webpage, the phone will be up for sale on the same day at 6:00 pm CST (4:30 pm IST) and for those who have booked it in advance will be able to make a purchase at 4:30 pm CST (3:00 pm IST).

Advertising

Oppo Reno specifications: What we know so far

While the Oppo Reno 10X Zoom Edition has been confirmed to run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor by the company VP, the Standard Edition of the device is expected to run on the Snapdragon 710 processor. Some earlier reports have suggested that Snapdragon 710 powered Reno device will be called Reno Lite.

Oppo’s website has revealed that the phone will be available in four colour options– Extreme Night Black, Fog Sea Green, Mist Powder, and Nebula Purple.

Oppo Reno is expected to sport a 16MP pop-up front-facing camera and a 48MP primary camera at the back clubbed with an 8MP ultra-wide sensor and a 13MP telephoto lens. The company has shared 10x Zoom camera samples on Weibo. Since the leaked render images do not show a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, the phone might have an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Also read | Oppo Reno with 10x lossless zoom lens, 5G support to launch on April 24: Report

The Oppo Reno is also expected to be a 5G phone backed by a 4,000 mAh battery with support for 50W fast charging (VOOC 3.0). The phone is expected to come in 6GB/128GB, 6GB/256GB, and 8GB/256GB storage models. Oppo has recently shared an image on Weibo, showcasing Reno’s glass back with dual texture finish.