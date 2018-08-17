Oppo Realme 2 retail box image spotted online, ahead of expected launch

Realme 2’s retail box image has leaked online. The device was earlier spotted on the company’s official site, though the listing for Realme 2 was taken down. Realme 2’s retail box image has leaked online. The device was earlier spotted on the company’s official site, though the listing for Realme 2 was taken down.

Realme, which was part of the Oppo sub-brand, launched Realme 1 earlier this year to take on Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro series. Now, the company is getting ready to launch its successor Realme 2 in the Indian market. An image of the device with a prominent notch on the front display did show up on the company’s website for a couple of hours yesterday.

The website also showed a dual-rear camera system which is horizontally aligned, and a fingerprint sensor on the Realme 2. Like its predecessor, the Realme 2 will continue with the diamond-cut like design at the back. Now, GSMArena has shared an image of the Realme 2’s retail box, and it looks like the smartphone will launch soon.

The latest report does not reveal much other than give us a look at the red and white retail box, which might remind many of OnePlus.

Realme 2’s listing has been taken down from the company’s official website, but it did give some insights about the phone and its overall design. The expectation is that the Realme 2 smartphone will feature similar hardware specifications to the Oppo F7, though the company has not confirmed any details.

Coming to the original RealMe 1, it sports a 6-inch full-HD+ display with a resolution of 2160×1080 pixels. Given the newer Realme 2 phone will come with a notch on the top of the display, it will likely have a 19:9 aspect ratio, rather than 18:9.

Realme 2 is also expected to sport dual-rear cameras, which will be in contrast to the Realme 1, which has a single rear camera. However, Realme had introduced a software-powered Portrait mode on the original phone as well. With the Realme 2, it could add a secondary sensor for gauging depth in order to improve the camera’s Portrait performance.

Realme 1 was powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio P60 processor with a dual-core AI-specific chip. The Realme 2 is also likely to be powered by a MediaTek chip. Realme 1 is selling in three variants with the base model starting at Rs 8,990 and going all the way up to Rs 13,990 for the top-end variant, which has 6GB RAM and 128GB storage.

