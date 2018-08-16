Oppo Realme 2 may soon launch in India with a notch display and dual cameras

Going by the leaked image, Oppo Realme 2 may feature a notch display, fingerprint scanner and dual rear cameras Going by the leaked image, Oppo Realme 2 may feature a notch display, fingerprint scanner and dual rear cameras

Oppo Realme 2 launch in India could be around the corner. The Realme 1 successor may feature an Apple iPhone X-like notch display and dual rear cameras, according to a picture spotted on the official Realme website. Although the picture has now been taken down, we dug deeper into the source code of Realme’s official website and found a mention of Realme 2, hinting that its arrival could be on the verge.

Indianexpress.com has reliably learnt that the upcoming Realme smartphone is expected in three variants. Going by the leaked image, the Realme 2 may feature a notch and dual rear cameras. No specification details are available, however. But since it may feature a notch, the screen is expected to sport a full HD+ resolution with 19:9 aspect ratio. Despite a single camera, the Realme 1 has a software-enabled depth effect mode. Realme 2, meanwhile, is expected to feature a dedicated depth sensor. A fingerprint sensor can also be seen in the image, something that is missing on the Realme 1.

Oppo Realme 1 continues to be in our list of best phones to purchase in India below Rs 10,000. Oppo Realme 1 features a 6-inch Full HD+ screen, packs a MediaTek Helio P60 SoC, 3 to 6GB of RAM and 32 to 128GB of internal storage. It has a 13MP rear camera and 8MP front shooter for selfies. The handset runs Android 8.1 Oreo with ColorOS 5.0 skin on top and packs a 3,410mAh battery under the hood. It features a snappy face unlock.

Oppo Realme 1 is selling in three variants with the base model starting at Rs 8,999 and going all the way up to Rs 13,990 for the top-end variant.

