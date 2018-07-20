Oppo Realme 1 claims to have sold 4 lakh units in 40 days, promises Android P update

Oppo Realme1: Company claims to have sold 4 lakh units in 40 days. Oppo Realme1: Company claims to have sold 4 lakh units in 40 days.

Oppo’s RealMe 1 smartphone has sold over 4 lakh units in 40 days, according to a statement issued by the company. RealMe 1 was launched on Amazon in May 2018 in the market, as a competitor to the Redmi Note 5 from Xiaomi, which is one of the most popular budget phones in the market.

Realme is supposed to be a e-commerce sub-brand of smartphone giant Oppo, though the company claims it is entirely separate from Oppo. Realme claims that the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage which was launched at a starting price of Rs 8,990, was one of the best-sellers. This variant is now sold out on Amazon and listed as ‘Currently Available’. Realme has not confirmed if it plans to bring this variant back for sale.

Realme 1 was launched in three variants: Rs 8,990 for the base 3GB RAM+32GB storage, 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model with a price of Rs 10,990 and the most expensive variant was the 6GB RAM and 128GB option for Rs 13,990. The company later launched the phone in different colour options, including Solar Red and a Silver Limited edition.

“The sales figures of Realme 1 resonate with the brand’s vision of addressing the real issues present in the smartphone market and provide ultimate user experience. We are glad our customers have been supportive of our products and have been great endorsers for the brand. Being a new entrant in the smartphone market, these results encourage us to deliver a wider range of Realme products in the future, Madhav Sheth, Chief Executive Officer of Realme, said in a press release.

Realme has also said that all of its phones will be updated to Android P soon along with the latest Android security patch.

Realme 1 Specifications

Realme 1 sports a 6-inch Full HD+ display, with 18:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by MediaTek Helio P60 octa-core processor and has a 3,410mAh battery. RAM and storage options are: 3GB+32GB, 4GB+64GB and 6GB+128GB.

The rear camera is 13MP with LED flash and support for depth of field effect or Portrait mode, and there’s an 8MP front camera as well, which is driven by Artificial Intelligence (AI) and machine learning to improve selfies. The phone runs Android 8.1 Oreo.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd