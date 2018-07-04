Oppo RealMe 1 Solar Red variant launched in India for Rs 10,990

The smartphone first launched in the Diamond Black colour variant which was later joined by the Moonlight Silver colour variant and now the Solar Red colour variant. The smartphone first launched in the Diamond Black colour variant which was later joined by the Moonlight Silver colour variant and now the Solar Red colour variant.

Oppo-owned Realme has launched a new Solar Red colour variant of its RealMe 1 smartphone in India. The RealMe 1 Solar Red variant is only available in the 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage variant. It has been priced at Rs 10,990 and is exclusively available on Amazon India. The smartphone first launched in the Diamond Black colour variant, and the company later added a silver colour variant as well.

Both the Moonlight Silver and the Solar Red colour variants are only available in the 4GB RAM/64GB of internal storage configuration. However, the Diamond Black variant has two more configurations available, which sport 3GB RAM/32GB of internal storage and 6GB RAM/128GB of internal storage. These are priced at Rs 8,990 and Rs 13,990 respectively.

Coming to the specifications, the RealMe 1 Solar Red variant sports a 6-inch full-HD+ display with a resolution of 2160×1080 pixels. It is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio P60 processor clocked at 2GHz along with a dual-core AI-specific chip. The device comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage expandable via a microSD card slot. It runs on Google’s Android 8.1 Oreo operating system with the company’s own ColorOS 5.0 skin on top, all of this is backed by a 3,410mAh non-removable battery.

The RealMe 1 features a 13MP primary camera with an LED flash along with an 8MP front camera for selfies both of which support AR stickers. The company has removed the fingerprint sensor in favour of its face unlock technology, which the company claims can unlock the smartphone in 0.1 seconds and features 296 points of facial recognition. RealMe 1 is seen as a competitor to Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 5 series in the market.

