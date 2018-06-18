Oppo Realme 1 Moonlight Silver Limited Edition sale in India at 12pm on Amazon: Price, specifications

Oppo Realme 1 Moonlight Silver limited edition variant to go on sale today on Amazon India at 12PM Oppo Realme 1 Moonlight Silver limited edition variant to go on sale today on Amazon India at 12PM

Oppo Realme 1 Moonlight Silver limited edition variant will go on sale today exclusively on Amazon India at 12PM. The limited edition model can be purchased in one storage option – 4GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage. The smartphone is priced at Rs 10,990.

Similar to the other colour variants, the Oppo Realme 1 Moonlight Silver edition flaunts fiberglass back panel with diamond cut effect. The phone features a tall 6-inch full HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixel resolution) IPS display with 18:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, it is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P60 processor paired with either 3GB/4GB and 6GB RAM options. The Oppo Realme 1 doesn’t have a fingerprint sensor but it features facial unlock which is backed by NeuroPilot AI. The phone runs ColorOS 5.0 based on Android Oreo.

In terms of optics, the Oppo Realme 1 Moonlight Silver edition sports a 13MP rear camera with LED flash support. Up front, it has an 8MP camera sensor that comes with Oppo’s AI Beauty 2.0 feature that offers 296-point facial recognition. The camera app also includes AR stickers. Connectivity options on this phone include dual 4G VoLTE support, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS/A-GPS, a micro USB port and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Oppo’s online only sub-brand, Realme’s first handset, the Oppo Realme 1 arrived in India last month. The phone was launched in three storage configurations with price starting at Rs 8990 for the 3GB RAM/32GB storage version and it goes all the way up to Rs 13,990 for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage model.

