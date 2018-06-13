Oppo RealMe 1 Moonlight Silver limited edition launched, sale to begin from June 18

Oppo has launched the RealMe 1 in a Silver limited edition variant. Oppo has launched the RealMe 1 in a Silver limited edition variant.

Oppo has launched the RealMe 1 in a Silver limited edition variant. It will be available in one storage option: 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage and has been priced at Rs 10,990. Like other colour variants, the Oppo RealMe 1 Silver edition will also be an Amazon exclusive, with its sale beginning from June 18.

The Oppo RealMe 1 Moonlight Silver edition features a 6-inch full-HD+ IPS LCD display with 18:9 aspect ratio. It is designed with a fiberglass rear panel, that features a diamond cut effect. Running ColorOS 5.0, based on Android 8.1 Oreo, it is powered by the Helio P60 processor and is backed by a 3410mAh battery. While this smartphone lacks a fingerprint sensor, it uses facial recognition for unlocking the device, backed by NeuroPilot AI.

On the camera front, the Oppo RealMe 1 Moonlight silver edition features a 13MP rear camera, and an 8MP front lens. In addition, the selfie camera comes with Oppo’s AI Beauty 2.0 feature, that also offers 296-point facial recognition, and also includes AR stickers. Connectivity options on this phone include dual 4G VoLTE support, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS/A-GPS, a micro USB port and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The sensors on the Oppo RealMe 1 include Accelerometer, gyro, ambient light and proximity sensors.

Oppo’s RealMe 1 was launched in India last month, with three storage configurations: 3GB RAM + 32GB storage, 4Gb RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage. While the 3GB variant of the RealMe 1 has a price-tag of Rs 8,990, the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage will cost Rs 13,990.

