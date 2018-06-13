Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 13, 2018
Oppo RealMe 1 Moonlight Silver limited edition launched, sale to begin from June 18

Oppo has now introduced a Midnight Silver variant for the RealMe 1, with 4GB RAM and 64Gb of internal memory. Priced at Rs 10,990, it will be available on Amazon from June 18.

By: Tech Desk | New Delhi | Published: June 13, 2018 8:55:05 pm
Oppo, Oppo RealMe Silver limited edition launch, Oppo RealMe Silver limited edition price in India, Oppo RealMe Silver limited edition specifications, Oppo RealMe Silver limited edition sale, Oppo RealMe Silver limited edition features Oppo has launched the RealMe 1 in a Silver limited edition variant.
Oppo has launched the RealMe 1 in a Silver limited edition variant. It will be available in one storage option: 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage and has been priced at Rs 10,990. Like other colour variants, the Oppo RealMe 1 Silver edition will also be an Amazon exclusive, with its sale beginning from June 18.

The Oppo RealMe 1 Moonlight Silver edition features a 6-inch full-HD+ IPS LCD display with 18:9 aspect ratio. It is designed with a fiberglass rear panel, that features a diamond cut effect. Running ColorOS 5.0, based on Android 8.1 Oreo, it is powered by the Helio P60 processor and is backed by a 3410mAh battery. While this smartphone lacks a fingerprint sensor, it uses facial recognition for unlocking the device, backed by NeuroPilot AI.

On the camera front, the Oppo RealMe 1 Moonlight silver edition features a 13MP rear camera, and an 8MP front lens. In addition, the selfie camera comes with Oppo’s AI Beauty 2.0 feature, that also offers 296-point facial recognition, and also includes AR stickers. Connectivity options on this phone include dual 4G VoLTE support, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS/A-GPS, a micro USB port and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The sensors on the Oppo RealMe 1 include Accelerometer, gyro, ambient light and proximity sensors.

Oppo’s RealMe 1 was launched in India last month, with three storage configurations: 3GB RAM + 32GB storage, 4Gb RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage. While the 3GB variant of the RealMe 1 has a price-tag of Rs 8,990, the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage will cost Rs 13,990.

