Oppo R19 to be powered by MediaTek Helio P80 processor: Report

Oppo will be launching the successor to its R17 smartphone dubbed Oppo R19 next year. According to a report by GizmoChina, Oppo R19 will be the first smartphone to be powered by MediaTek’s upcoming Helio P80 processor.

In recent tests conducted by Ai-benchmark, Helio P80 comes just under the Qualcomm 8150, which has claimed the first spot in terms of performance.

Oppo R15 was powered by the MediaTek Helio P60 processor. However, the company decided to go with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 670 processor for the Oppo R17. This was done due to the unsatisfactory performance of the company’s chipsets, according to earlier reports.

The GizmoChina report claims that the change of processors has forced MediaTek to strengthen its processor performance in order to get Oppo’s contract back.

MediaTek Helio P80 processor is built upon Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSMC) 12nm FinFET process with an upgraded architecture. It will have an octa-core CPU utilising ARM cores. The chipset will come with upgraded artificial intelligence (AI) and graphics performance.

Oppo recently announced that it will launch Oppo R17 Pro on December 4. It will be the first smartphone to bring Oppo’s Super VOOV flash charge technology to India. The device is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor paired with Adreno 616 GPU.

MediaTek recently launched a new mid-range processor, Helio P70 with an AI engine. It is based on TSMC’s 12nm FinFET technology and features four 2.1GHz ARM Cortex-A73 core along with four 2.0GHz ARM Cortex-A53 cores.

The processor is paired with an ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU with a clock speed of up to 900MHz. The company claims the P70 is over 13 per cent faster compared to the P60 chipset and optimises touch latency, display visuals and frame rate jitter issues.