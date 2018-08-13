Oppo R17 with 6.4-inch display, in-display fingerprint scanner spotted on official website

Oppo R17 appears to look identical to the F9 Pro, which will be making its India debut on August 21. Oppo R17 appears to look identical to the F9 Pro, which will be making its India debut on August 21.

Oppo R17 has been officially revealed, ahead of the phone’s launch in China. The premium mid-end smartphone has been listed on Oppo’s China website, revealing most of its specifications. The listing reveals that the Oppo R17 will come with a 6.4-inch FHD+ notched display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 processor, and an in-display fingerprint scanner. Oppo has already started taking pre-orders for the phone, while the first flash sale will happen on August 18. Oppo R17 will be available in Twilight Blue and Starry Purple colour options.

Oppo R17 appears to look identical to the F9 Pro, which will be making its India debut on August 21. The R17 has a small notch and a glass back with gradient colours. The phone sports a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 91.5 per cent screen-to-body-aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 6. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 670, making the first smartphone on the market to come with the latest AI-enabled chipset.

Perhaps the highlight of the Oppo R17 is an in-display fingerprint scanner which the company claims will unlock the phone in 0.41 seconds. Oppo R17 is backed by a 3,500mAh battery with VOOC fast charging. On the imaging front, Oppo R17 comes with a dual-camera setup, comprising of a 16MP primary and a 5MP secondary camera. There’s a 25MP front-facing scanner for taking selfies and attending video calls. The handset runs on ColorOS 5.2, based on Android 8.1 Oreo. Oppo R17 comes with 128GB of internal storage.

Apart from the R17, Oppo is also expected to launch the R17 Pro. A Weibo post has already confirmed the launch of the device, though its price and specifications are yet to be announced.

