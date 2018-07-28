Oppo R17 teaser spotted in China, tipped to feature 10GB RAM: Report

Amid reports about Oppo R17, a new Oppo phone has also been spotted listed on Chinese certification website TENAA, revealing certain key specifications and design. (Image: TENAA) Amid reports about Oppo R17, a new Oppo phone has also been spotted listed on Chinese certification website TENAA, revealing certain key specifications and design. (Image: TENAA)

Oppo R17 or the successor to R15 could be reportedly in works. According to reports, Oppo put our a teaser for R17 at a media event in China. The photo of the event was put out by a tipster on China’s social networking site Weibo. It gives a glimpse into what looks like a media event, confirming the existence of Oppo R17. Although no other details are available at the moment, the same tipster previously reported that Oppo is working on a 10GB RAM smartphone, which is now speculated to be the R17.

Amid reports about Oppo R17, a new Oppo phone has also been spotted listed on Chinese certification website TENAA, revealing certain key specifications and design. Design-wise, the Oppo smartphone bearing the model number PBCM00/ PBCT00 sports a gradient background and dual rear cameras. It does not feature a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor similar to Oppo F7’s.

Whether it lacks a fingerprint sensor or features an in-display fingerprint sensor similar to Vivo X21 and Nex lineup is unclear. In terms of other specifications, TENAA listing suggests that it sports a 6.3-inch screen and 3,415 mAh battery under the hood. The handset measures 156.7 x 74 x 7.9mm in dimensions.

Last week, Oppo confirmed during a visit to Oppo factory and headquarter in Shenzhen, China that it has plans to commercialise wireless charging technology in future. Oppo confirmed without revealing the exact launch timeline that their wireless charging technology is currently under development at the company’s research and development facilities. Oppo also explained how its VOOC Flash Charge and Super VOOC technology works.

