Oppo R17 now on sale in India: Price, offers, specs and everything you need to know

Oppo R17 has gone on sale via Amazon India. The premium mid-range smartphone is priced at Rs 34,990 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. Oppo R17 was launched, alongside the R17 Pro in India earlier this month. The R17 competes with the likes of OnePlus 6T, Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018), LG G7 ThinQ, etc.

Oppo R17 launch in India: Price, offers

After days of anticipation, Oppo has finally made the R17 available in India. The smartphone can be purchased for Rs 34,900. Keep in mind that Oppo is selling just one variant of the R17 in India, the one with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. Oppo R17 comes in two colour options: Neon Purple and Ambient Blue. Oppo R17 is exclusive to Amazon India.

Oppo has listed several launch offers which users can take advantage of the purchase of the R17. Some of the offers include one-time screen replacement at Rs 990, up to 3.2TB Jio 4G Data and benefits up to Rs 4900 with Jio and MakeMyTrip. Amazon is also offering 5 per cent instant discount on HDFC credit EMI transactions and 10 per cent instant discount on HDFC debit EMI transactions. You can also get Rs 5000 on an exchange of old smartphones.

Oppo R17 launch in India: Specification, features

Think Oppo R17 as an affordable version of the R17 Pro. The handset sports a 6.4-inch FHD+ waterdrop-style display, the Snapdragon 670 processor, 8GB RAM, 128GB of internal storage, microSD support, an in-display fingerprint scanner, a dual-camera setup (16MP + 5MP) on the back, 25MP front-facing camera, and a 3500mAh battery. The phone runs ColorOS v5.2, based on Android 8.1 Oreo.