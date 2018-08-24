Oppo R17 Pro with triple rear camera setup launched in China: Price, specifications

Oppo R17 Pro’s highlight seems to be its triple rear cameras. This is a premium flagship, and it also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor. Oppo R17 Pro’s highlight seems to be its triple rear cameras. This is a premium flagship, and it also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Oppo R17 Pro with in-display fingerprint sensor and triple rear camera setup has been launch in China. The phone is a high-end variant of Oppo R17, which was unveiled earlier this month. Oppo R17 Pro will go on sale in October. This is a premium flagship, which is priced at 4,299 Yuan (Rs 43,800 approx) for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model. The phone is listed in a Fog gradient colour option.

Oppo R17 Pro’s highlight seems to be its triple rear cameras. Notably, Huawei P20 Pro was the first smartphone globally to feature this setup, and it comes with a combination of 40MP RGB sensor, a 20MP monochrome camera and an 8MP telephoto camera on the back. The triple camera configuration on the Oppo R17 Pro includes a 12MP primary lens with f1.5/f2.4 aperture, a 20MP secondary lens and a third TOF 3D stereo camera. It supports LED monochrome flash. The front camera is 25MP with beauty feature, which is powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Oppo R17 Pro gets a 6.4-inch full-HD+ display with a resolution of 1080×2340 pixels and a screen aspect ratio of 91.5 per cent. The phone features a Waterdrop design similar to that of Oppo F9 Pro. A small circular notch at the top of the display houses the front camera sensor. Oppo R17 Pro runs ColorOS 5.2, which is based on Android 8.1 Oreo. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor, coupled with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

Oppo R17 Pro is a dual-SIM smartphone. It is backed by a 3,700mAh battery with support for the company’s Super VOOC technology. On the connectivity front, it supports 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and NFC support. Sensors on R17 Pro include in-display fingerprint sensor, accelerometer, ambient light, and a proximity sensor. Oppo R17 Pro measures 157.6×74.6×7.9 mm and weighs 183 grams.

