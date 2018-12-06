Oppo R17 Pro vs OnePlus 6T vs Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) vs Poco F1: Here is a comparison

Oppo R17 Pro has been launched in India and the device has triple rear cameras, in-display fingerprint sensor among its highlights. This is a mid-range premium flagship, which costs Rs 45,999. This price is for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage option. Oppo R17 Pro has an edge-to-edge display with a dewdrop notch on top, and it also supports the company’s Super VOOC fast charging technology.

Given its price, Oppo R17 Pro competes with the likes of Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) and OnePlus 6T in India. It is also pitted against the Poco F1, which is priced lower, but has specifications comparable to mid-range flagships on the market, including a Snapdragon 845 processor and dual rear cameras.

So how does Oppo R17 Pro fare against Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018), OnePlus 6T, and Poco F1 in terms of price, specifications, and features? We find out:

Oppo R17 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) vs OnePlus 6T vs Poco F1: Price in India

Oppo R17 will cost Rs 45,999 for 8GB RAM and 128GB storage option. The phone will be available in just this storage model. Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) is priced at Rs 36,990 for 6GB RAM model, while 8GB RAM variant costs Rs 39,990. Both the models have 128GB storage.

OnePlus 6T with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at Rs 37,999 in India. A second 8GB RAM+128GB storage variant will cost Rs 41,999, while higher-end 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs 44,999.

Poco F1 is also be available in three storage options. The 6GB RAM and 64GB storage option costs Rs 20,999. The 6GB RAM+128GB ROM and 8GB RAM+256GB ROM variants are priced at Rs 23,999 and Rs 28,999 respectively. Then there’s Kevlar edition, which will cost Rs 29,999.

Oppo R17 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) vs OnePlus 6T vs Poco F1: Design and Display

Oppo R17 Pro has a 6.4-inch full HD+ display with an aspect ratio of 19:9 and a screen-to-body ratio of 91.5 per cent. There’s a dewdrop style notch on top of the screen, which is one of the smallest on any smartphone and less intrusive. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 6.

Oppo R17 Pro gets a glass back design with what the company likes to call “3D fog glass” that reflects under different lighting conditions. It will be available in mist and green colour options. The gradient glass back design is not for everyone and it really depends on choice.

Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) has a slightly smaller 6.3-inch Super AMOLED display and there’s no notch feature unlike on most smartphones these days. So users get an Infinity display without a notch. A physical fingerprint button is present on the top.

The Samsung phone also sports a glass back design with metal frames. The phone feels premium and can be bought in three gradient colour options including pink, blue, and black. Galaxy A9 (2018) is comfortable to hold and well made, as we observed in our review.

OnePlus 6T sports a 6.2-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass 6 coating. The screen aspect ratio is 19:9 and there’s a rectangular notch, wider than Oppo R17 Pro. This too has an in-display fingerprint sensor.

In terms of design, OnePlus 6T has a glass back, without the gradient effect. The phone feels premium and has a classy design.The phone is very easy on hand, though a back cover is recommended for extra protection.

Poco F1 is unlike other phones on the list as it gets a plastic polycarbonate body design, which does not feel as premium. Still, the Kevlar variant has a unique design. Poco F1 has the smallest 6.1-inch screen with full HD+ resolution. The phone also has a rectangular notch on top of the screen just like OnePlus 6T. The screen is good value for money.

Of course, the display on Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) is ahead given it is a Super AMOLED screen. The design is more of a personal choice and people who want do not mind gradient colour options can go for the Galaxy A9 (2018) or Oppo R17 Pro.

OnePlus 6T has a more classy feel, while Poco F1 feels less premium due to a plastic back design.

Oppo R17 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) vs OnePlus 6T vs Poco F1: Camera

Oppo R17 Pro has triple rear cameras on the back with monochrome LED flash and a 25MP front camera. The primary 12MP back camera supports dual aperture that we saw on Samsung Galaxy S9, which means it can automatically adjust light settings to enhance photos.

There is a secondary 20MP camera and a third camera with Time of Flight (TOF) technology. The cameras perform really well and produce good, detailed pictures. The front camera should keep most users happy.

Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) offers four back cameras, a combination of 24MP primary camera, 8MP 120-degree wide-camera, 10MP telephoto camera, and a 5MP depth-sensing camera. The camera performance is good, but not exceptional for its price. The 24MP front camera produces good shots.

OnePlus 6T has 16MP+20MP dual rear camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and electronic image stabilisation (EIS) on both the lens. The camera is good in low-light as well as bright outdoors. The colour reproduction is very natural and does not feel over processed, which is great. The Pro mode is very easy to use. The front camera is 16MP.

Poco F1 has a 12MP primary camera at the back with f/1.9 aperture along with a secondary 5MP secondary camera with f/2.0 aperture. The camera is capable of taking good shots in both daylight and indoors. The selfies taken using 20MP camera are impressive and at par with the competition.

Oppo R17 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) vs OnePlus 6T vs Poco F1: Processor, battery and memory

Oppo R17 Pro is powered by Snapdragon 710, which is a 10nm processor with enhanced Artificial Intelligence (AI) camera features as well as overall performance. This is among the first phones globally to have Snapdragon 710 processor. As for performance, Oppo R17 Pro is good with multitasking and daily tasks as we did not notice any stutter or lag during our review period.

Oppo R17 Pro has a 3,700mAh battery with support for Super VOOC fast charging technology, which is capable of charging the phone up to around 50 per cent in close to 12 minutes, which is great. The RAM is 8GB while there is 128GB storage. The phone does not support expandable storage.

Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) has a comparatively older 600-series, Snapdragon 660 processor, coupled with 6GB/8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The internal storage is expandable up to 512GB, which is quite good and might seem like a positive to some users. The phone is fast, snappy and apps open quickly. The phone is backed by a 3,800mAh battery with support for fast charging technology.

OnePlus 6T and Poco F1 both have flagship-level Snapdragon 845 processor, capable of handling pretty much everything that comes in its way. OnePlus 6T can be bought in 6GB/8GB RAM options with 128GB/256GB storage. The battery is a 3,700mAh, same as Oppo R17 Pro and the phone supports OnePlus’ DashCharge fast charging technology.

Poco F1 has the biggest 4,000mAh battery that will easily last more than a day with moderate to heavy usage, though there is no fast charging technology. Poco F1 is available in 6GB/8GB RAM and 128GB/256GB storage options.