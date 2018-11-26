Oppo R17 Pro launching in India on December 4, comes with triple cameras at the back

Oppo R17 Pro with triple cameras at the back, will be officially unveiled for India on December 4. The company launched the Oppo R17 Pro in China back in August, and the phone is finally making its way to the India market. Oppo R17 Pro will be open for pre-orders in India on December 1, according to information on the company’s website.

Oppo R17 Pro: Expected price in India

The Oppo R17 Pro is a flagship phone from the company and will likely sport a higher price tag. The phone was launched in China at a price of Yuan 4,299 Yuan, which is around Rs 43,000 plus roughly on conversion. This price was for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model, and there’s only one variant of the phone.

In India, the Oppo R17 Pro could cost more than Rs 40,000 given the kind of features it packs, including the triple-rear camera and the in-display fingerprint sensor. The phone is listed in two colour options on the India website: green and a mist colour option.

Oppo R17 Pro: Specifications

Oppo R17 Pro’s highlight is the triple-rear camera system, and the in-display fingerprint sensor. However, unlike the Oppo Find X, this one does not have a complete edge-to-edge display. Oppo R17 sports a notch with a waterdrop design. The overall look of the phone’s display is similar to the OnePlus 6T and the Oppo F9 Pro.

Dimensions of the Oppo R17 Pro are 157.6mm x 74.6mm x 7.9mm and it weighs 183 grams. The display of the Oppo R17 Pro is 6.4-inches in size and this is a full-HD+ resolution with 2340 x 1080 pixels. The screen has an aspect ratio of 19:9 with a screen-to-body ratio of 91.5 per cent.

The phone runs Oppo’s own ColorOS 5.2, which is based on Android 8.1 Oreo. Oppo R17 Pro is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor coupled with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

The triple camera configuration of Oppo R17 Pro has a 12MP primary lens which has dual aperture of f/1.5 and f/2.4. There’s a 20MP secondary lens and a third TOF (Time of Flight) 3D stereo camera as well. The phone has an LED monochrome flash. The front camera is 25MP.

Oppo R17 Pro has a 3,700mAh battery with support for the company’s proprietary Super VOOC fast charging technology.