Oppo R17 Pro with Super VOOC technology charges to 92 per cent in 30 mins: Report

Oppo R17 Pro beat 59 other smartphones with respect to its charging performance, as per a GizmoChina report. The phone comes with Oppo’s Super VOOC fast charging technology, and tests have claimed that the phone reached 92 per cent charge after 30 minutes.

While Oppo R17 Pro does beat other Android phones on the list of flagship phones in China, the Huawei Mate 20 Pro was not considered in the list. With the Oppo R17 Pro, users can expect a 3700mAh battery, as well as support for 50W Super VOOC flash charging.

Second on the list of fastest charging phones was Honor Magic 2 that launched in China last month and features a 3500mAh battery as well as 40W fast charging support. This would be the same charging support that features on Huawei Mate 20 Pro, which offers a 4200mAh battery. After 30 minutes, Honor Magic 2 charged up to 83 per cent.

The list leaves out most of the 2018 flagships, including OnePlus 6, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XS, or Huawei P20 Pro. Other devices of note on the list include OnePlus 6T, that recorded 53 per cent charging in half an hour, while Xiaomi’s Mi Mix 3 registered a charging ratio of 56 per cent for the same duration.

Oppo R17 Pro will be launched in India at an event on December 4. The phone shares many similarities with OnePlus 6T, such as the waterdrop notch, and the 6.4-inch AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. Oppo R17 Pro runs the Snapdragon 710 processor, and could be based on ColorOS 6 over and above Android 9 Pie. The phone comes with 8GB RAM, 128GB of internal storage and expandable memory through a hybrid microSD slot.

Oppo R17 Pro comes with a vertically stacked triple rear camera setup, consisting of a 12MP primary lens with f/1.5-f/2.4 variable aperture, a 20MP depth sensing camera, and a time-of-flight sensor. The display notch consists of a 25MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture. Biometric security options on Oppo R17 Pro include an in-display fingerprint sensor, as well as Face Unlock through the front camera.