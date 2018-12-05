Oppo R17 Pro, R17 launched in India: Price details, specifications and more

Oppo R17 Pro and Oppo R17 have been launched in India. Oppo R17 Pro is a premium mid-range device that has an edge-to-edge display, triple rear cameras and in-display fingerprint sensor. Oppo R17 Pro price in India is Rs 45,990.

The phones are exclusive to Amazon India and pre-orders for Oppo R17 Pro have begun from 9.30pm IST on December 4. Oppo R17 Pro was launched in China in August this year. In India, it competes with OnePlus 6T and Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018). Here are the details on its price, specifications, and features.

Oppo R17 Pro, R17 launch in India: Price, launch offers, sale date

Oppo R17 Pro will cost Rs 45,990 for 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model. The phone will be available in two colour options – mist and green. It can be pre-ordered from Amazon and Oppo India’s official website. The sale for Oppo R17 Pro begins December 7. Oppo R17 is priced at Rs 34,990.

Oppo R17 Pro is listed with several launch offers which includes extra Rs 2,000 off on exchange, one time screen replacement, and no cost EMI. Reliance Jio is offering up to 3.2TB 4G data along with benefits up to Rs 4,900.

Oppo R17 Pro launch in India: Specifications and features

Oppo R17 Pro has a 6.4-inch display with full HD+ resolution and screen aspect ratio of 19:9. The phone has a dewdrop-style notch on top of display and it has screen-to-body ratio of 91.5 per cent. It sports an in-display fingerprint sensor, where the fingerprint scanner is embedded into the display.

Oppo R17 Pro has triple rear cameras, which is also the highlight of the device. The 12MP primary camera has dual aperture feature (f/1.5 and f/2.4) that we saw on Samsung Galaxy S9. The secondary camera is 20MP with f/2.6 aperture, while there is a third Time-of-Flight (TOF) camera. The front camera is 25MP with f/2.0 aperture.

Oppo R17 Pro packs Snapdragon 710 processor with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The phone does not support expandable storage. The battery is 3,700mAh with Super VOOC fast charging technology, said to charge the phone up to 40 per cent in 10 minutes. It runs ColorOS 5.2,based on Android 8.1 Oreo.

Oppo R17 launch in India: Specifications and features

Oppo R17 is a stripped down variant of Oppo R17 Pro that has dual rear cameras and Snapdragon 670 processor. All other specifications are the same as Oppo R17 Pro including a 6.4-inch FHD+ display, in-display fingerprint sensor, 25MP front camera, and 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The difference lies in the dual rear camera configuration, that is a combination of 16MP primary camera and a 5MP secondary camera.

