Oppo R17 Pro, R17 New Year’s Edition launched in China: Price, specifications

Oppo has launched New Year edition variants of the Oppo R17 Pro and Oppo R17 in China. These limited edition phones are both red in colour, and bear different designs and themes from the regular variants. Oppo R17 Pro New Year edition is priced at 4299 yuan (Rs 44,350 approx.), while Oppo R17 New Year edition is worth 2799 yuan (Rs 28,875 approx.). They go on sale from December 21, and are released in honour of the Chinese New Year.

Oppo R17 Pro New Year edition and Oppo R17 New Year edition feature a red glass back, that comes with gold accents and the ‘Oppo’ logo embossed in gold. At the bottom, the device features the outline of a piglet, as 2019 is the year of the pig in accordance with the Chinese calendar.

These special editions of Oppo R17 Pro and Oppo R17 feature 6.4-inch AMOLED displays with a waterdrop notch on top. They come with a special ColorOS UI, with Chinese New Year-based themes, based over and above Android 8.1 Oreo, and feature in-display fingerprint scanners.

While Oppo R17 New Year edition runs the Snapdragon 670 processor, Oppo R17 Pro New Year edition runs the Snapdragon 710 chipset. While the former comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage, Oppo R17 Pro New Year edition offers 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal memory. Besides, Oppo R17 New Year edition features a 3500mAh battery with VOOC fast charging support, while Oppo R17 Pro New Year edition offers a 3700mAh battery that supports Super VOOC fast charging technology.

Oppo R17 Pro and Oppo R17 ship vertically stacked dual rear cameras with differing configurations. While the high-end variant comes with 12MP and 20MP cameras, Oppo R17 ships 16MP and 5MP cameras. Both phones come with a 25MP front camera, that supports Face Unlock, AI Beauty 2.0, and AR Stickers.