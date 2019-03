Back in December, Oppo launched its flagship device Oppo R17 Pro in India for Rs 45,990. But with new phones coming from the Chinese smartphone maker, Oppo R17 Pro in India has got a price cut of Rs 6,000, making the smartphone available for Rs 39,990.

Advertising

The new price of the phone is applicable through both online and offline channels. The device is available in two colours in India– Radiant Mist and Emerald Green.

Watch Oppo R17 Pro review

Oppo R17 Pro: Specifications, features

Oppo R17 has a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 1080 X 2340 resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The phone features a glass body with a metallic frame around its edges, a water-drop notch at the front, an in-display fingerprint sensor and Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection.

Oppo R17 is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 710 octa-core processor coupled with 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage that can be extended via a microSD card.

The device has a triple camera setup that features a 12MP main sensor with variable aperture ranging from f/1.5 to f/2.4, a secondary 20MP sensor with f/2.6 aperture, and a third ToF (Time of Flight) sensor that can map objects at up to 3 meters. Oppo R17 Pro has a 25MP front camera that is an ultrawide sensor.

Also read | Oppo R17 Pro review: Good performance, great cameras

Advertising

Oppo R17 sports a 3,700mAh battery with Super VOOC Flash Charge via Type-C USB that claims to deliver up to 40 per cent charge in just 10 minutes. The device runs ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo.