Oppo R17 Pro to launch in India today: Timings and how to watch live

Oppo R17 Pro launch in India today: Oppo R17 Pro will launch in India on today and the company is hosting an event in Mumbai at 8 pm IST. Oppo R17 Pro is the company’s first R-series phone in India. It made its debut in China in August this year. The highlight of the phone is the triple-rear camera system.

Oppo R17 Pro is already up for pre-order on the company’s India website, whereas on Amazon, pre-orders will begin at 9.30 pm on December 4. Oppo R17 Pro’s launch will be livestreamed on the company’s official YouTube as well as Facebook page. Here are details on how to watch livestream of Oppo R17 Pro, expected price and specifications.

Oppo R17 Pro launch in India: How to watch livestream, event timings

Oppo R17 Pro India launch event, which begins at 8 PM IST. The event will be streamed live on the Oppo Mobile India Facebook and YouTube pages.

Oppo R17 Pro launch in India: Expected price and specifications

Oppo R17 Pro will likely compete with OnePlus 6T in India. The mid-range flagship could cost around Rs 45,000 if one goes by the China pricing, where it is priced at 4,299 yuan (Rs 43,000 on conversion). This phone has one 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant.

Oppo R17 Pro has a 6.4-inches full HD+ display with a dewdrop notch design and 19:9 aspect ratio. It uses an in-display fingerprint sensor for unlocking the device. It supports face unlock feature as well. The phone runs ColorOS 5.2, which is based on Android 8.1 Oreo.

Oppo R17 Pro gets a triple rear camera setup, a combination of 12MP primary lens with dual aperture of f/1.5 and f/2.4, 20MP secondary camera as well as a third Time of Flight (TOF) 3D stereo camera. The back camera supports LED monochrome flash. Oppo R17 Pro sports a 25MP front camera.

Oppo R17 Pro is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor coupled with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. There is no expandable storage support. The battery is a 3,700mAh one with support for the company’s Super VOOC fast charging technology.