Oppo R17 Pro India launch on December 4: Top three features of the phone

Oppo has announced that it will b bringing its high-end Oppo R17 Pro smartphone to India on December 4, with pre-orders starting December 1. The device was first launched in China a few months back. It is priced at 4,299 yuan (approximately Rs 43,800). Here are the top three features of the phone.

SuperVOOC Flash charge technology

One of the main features of Oppo R17 Pro is its support for the company’s own SuperVOOC Flash charge technology. It is the fastest charging technology available to the public. This is an advanced version of VOOC Flash charge technology.

Oppo R17 Pro will be the first smartphone to bring SuperVOOC Flash charge technology to India. The company claims that users can get over 40 per cent battery level within 10 minutes of the device being connected to the charger. To achieve this the company utilises a power adapter that provides the device with 10 volts, 5 amperes and 50 watts of power.

Comparatively the fastest charging technology after SuperVOOC Flash charge is provided by Huawei offering 10 volts, 4 amperes and 40 watts of power.

To ensure safety Oppo has added a five-core security measure, which constantly checks for safety when the phone is charging. The company also states that all the nodes in the charging circuit including the adapter, cable and battery are monitored and protected by special chips.

In-display fingerprint scanner

The company claims that the in-display fingerprint scanner used in the R17 Pro can unlock it within half a second, which is comparatively much faster than most smartphones with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Triple camera setup

Oppo R17 Pro sports a triple camera setup on the back consisting of a 12MP primary sensor with a dual aperture of f/1.5 to f/2.4, similar to the ones we saw on Samsung’s Galaxy Note 9 and Galaxy S9+ smartphones. It also has a 20MP secondary sensor and a Time of Flight 3D Sensing sensor to get high-precision 3D depth information, achieved with the help of a nanosecond infrared light measurement system.

The first time we saw the implementation of a triple camera setup on a smartphone was the Huawei P20 Pro. However, the implementation was quite different. Since then many triple camera smartphones have been released in the market. But this is the first time, we are seeing the utilisation of a dual aperture lens and a Time of Flight 3D Sensing sensor being used in a smartphone.