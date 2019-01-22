Oppo R17 Pro at Rs 70 from January 22: Here’s how it works

Oppo has introduced its Republic Day offer under which it is offering the R17 Pro smartphone at a down payment of Rs 70. Oppo R17 Pro can be bought from offline stores across India at an immediate payment of Rs 70, while the rest of the amount needs to paid in six equal EMIs by Bajaj Finance.

Oppo’s Republic Day offer starts January 22 and ends January 31. People who purchase the phone during the offer period will also be eligible to receive a SuperVOOC car charger for free after February 9.

Oppo R17 Pro was launched in India at a price of Rs 45,990 for 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model. The premium mid-range device has triple rear cameras, edge-to-edge display, and in-display fingerprint sensor.

In terms of specifications, Oppo R17 Pro has a 6.4-inch screen with 91.5 per cent screen-to-body ratio and waterdrop notch on top. The triple rear cameras at the back include a 12MP primary camera with dual aperture feature (f/1.5 and f/2.4) that we saw on Samsung Galaxy S9, a 20MP with f/2.6 aperture, and a third Time-of-Flight (TOF) camera. The front camera is 25MP with f/2.0 aperture.

In our review, we noted the phone has an excellent set of cameras, great display, and design as well as top-notch performance. Oppo R17 Pro gives solid competition to OnePlus 6T going by the overall performance.

Oppo R17 Pro sports an in-display fingerprint sensor. It is powered by the Snapdragon 710 processor with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The battery is 3,700mAh with Super VOOC fast charging technology, said to charge the phone up to 40 per cent in 10 minutes. It runs ColorOS 5.2,based on Android 8.1 Oreo.

“We are delighted to announce our 70 on 70th offer this Republic Day in India. OPPO as a brand is always introducing interesting offers for its consumers to help them experience technology at its best. Through this partnership with Bajaj Finance, our aim is to reach out to a larger set of consumers to experience the newly launched OPPO R17 Pro.” said Will Yang, Brand Director, Oppo India in a press statement.