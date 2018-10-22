Oppo R15x with in-display fingerprint scanner, Snapdragon 660 chipset launched: Price, specifications

Oppo R15x sports a 6.4-inch full HD+ AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 660 processor, and dual rear-facing cameras.

Oppo R15x has been officially launched in China, the company’s latest smartphone with an in-display fingerprint scanner. The new Oppo smartphone features similar design and specifications to that of the Oppo K1, which was announced earlier this month. Oppo R15x is priced at CNY 2,499 (or approx Rs 26,400) for the 6GB RAM model and will be available for purchase in China from November 1.

In terms of specifications, Oppo R15x features a 6.4-inch (2340×1080 pixels) full HD+ AMOLED display with a waterdrop-style notch on top. The display has an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 for added protection. The handset has a screen-to-body ratio of 91 per cent. Under the hood is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 660 processor which is paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The new Oppo smartphone features a 3D glass back with dual tone gradient design.

In terms of camera, Oppo R15x sports vertically stacked dual camera set up at the back. The dual camera sensors on the device comprised of a 16MP primary sensor with f/1.7 aperture and a 2MP secondary sensor. Up front, it has a 25MP camera sensor that comes with AI capabilities. The front camera offers AI features and over 800 detection modes. It runs ColorOS 5.2 based Android 8.1 Oreo and has a 3,600mAh battery.

Connectivity options on the new Oppo R15x include- Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS and GLONASS. The smartphone comes in Glacial Silver, Ice Blue, and Nebula color options.

