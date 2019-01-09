Oppo R15 Pro with VOOC Flash Charge launched in India: Price, specifications

Oppo has launched a new smartphone in India under its R-series dubbed, Oppo R15 Pro. This device is a rebranded version of the Oppo R15 Dream Mirror Edition, which was launched earlier in China. Additionally, it already sells under the Oppo R15 Pro moniker in many countries globally.

Oppo R15 Pro is currently available exclusively on Amazon in Cosmic Purple and Ruby Red colour options. It is priced at Rs 25,990 for the 6GB RAM/128GB internal storage variant.

Key features include an artificial intelligence (AI) backed camera, VOOC Flash Charge, water resistant build and support for wireless payments via NFC.

Oppo R15 Pro sports a 6.28-inch full HD+ on-cell OLED display with a resolution of 2280×1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19:9. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor paired with an Adreno 512 GPU. The device comes with 6GB of RAM along with 128Gb of internal storage expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card.

The device runs on Google’s Android 8.1 Oreo operating system with the company’s own ColorOS 5.0 skin on top. All of this is backed by a 3,430mAh non-removable battery with support for the company’s own VOOC Flash Charge technology.

Oppo R15 Pro comes with a dual camera setup on the back consisting of a 20MP primary sensor with an aperture of f/1.7 paired with a 16MP secondary sensor with an f/2.0 aperture. On the front, the device features a 20MP sensor with an f/1.7 aperture for taking selfies.