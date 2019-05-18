Oppo posts teaser for Reno series on Flipkart ahead of May 28 launch

Oppo will be launching its new Reno series of smartphones in India on May 28. Now, ahead of the launch, the company has shared a teaser on Flipkart hinting that the series might be sold exclusively on the e-commerce platform.

Flipkart on its ‘Home of Flagships’ page has listed the standard variant of the Oppo Reno alongside the recently launched Pixel 3a. However, there is no mention of the price or the sale date of the device.

According to the teaser image, it seems as if the company will only be bringing the standard variant of the Oppo Reno to India. However, there is a chance that Oppo might partner with some other e-commerce platform to sell the 10x Zoom Edition of the device.

On the Flipkart Mobile app, the company has made a card for the Oppo Reno under its ‘Latest Launches’ section. When clicked takes the user to a dedicated page for the device where users can register their interest by pressing the ‘Notify Me’ button.

Oppo Reno standard edition is priced Yuan 2,999 (approx Rs 31,000) for 6GB/28GB storage model, Yuan 3,299 (approx Rs 34,000) for 6GB/256GB model, and Yuan 3,599 (approx Rs 37,000) for 8GB/256GB model.

It features a 6.4-inch display and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor. The phone has a dual rear camera setup including the OIS assisted 48MP sensor and a secondary 5MP sensor. The battery on the standard edition has 3,700mAh capacity and offers 18W rapid charging instead of VOOC 3.0.