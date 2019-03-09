Oppo phone with Snapdragon 855, Full HD+ screen spotted on Antutu

Oppo’s vice president, Brian Shen revealed last week that the company’s next flagship will launch with Snapdragon 855 in April this year. Now, a new Oppo phone running the processor has been spotted on benchmarking site, Antutu. It has model number OP46C3.

The Antutu listing confirms that the Oppo phone will have 2340×1080 resolution display. It will be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor coupled with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. The device reportedly has a score of 3,65,246 points.

More details include a 12MP rear camera and 16MP front camera. However, Shen had said that the phone will feature Sony’s latest 48MP sensor as the primary module, suggesting the 48MP camera on Oppo’s upcoming phone could be similar to Vivo V15 Pro’s that uses 12MP quad pixel sensor that work via pixel binning (combination of data from four pixels into one).

The phone is confirmed to come with Oppo’s 10x lossless zoom technology that was showcased at the company’s first global Innovation Event held in Barcelona, Spain in February.

The device is said to not have a camera bump to accommodate the 10x lossless zoom triple camera module. The 48MP camera will be paired with a 120-degree ultra-wide sensor and a periscopic telephoto sensor.

Shen also confirmed that the phone will be backed by a 4,065mAh battery. We will have to wait for an official launch to know more.