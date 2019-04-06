Oppo patent reveals display slider smartphones and a foldable smartphone: Report

Oppo had filed for a new patent application back in April 2018 with the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO), which shows that the devices with pop-up and side-slider designs.

All the new models seem to have a sliding system in-built for adding a second display panel. Additionally, the patent filing included a patent for a folding form-factor device. The patent was first spotted by LetsGoDigital.

One of the devices listed in the patent filing works in a similar way to the Oppo Find X launched earlier last year. However, instead of the camera module popping up, the device will have a secondary display panel that will pop-up to add more functionality to the device.

The second device showcases a side-slider design. Under this design, the device will hold a secondary display on the side of the smartphone, which can slide out when the consumer needs it. This will come handy to many as it can help transform a smartphone to a tablet form factor when required.

LetsGoDigital also created a couple of renders of the device, in which we can see a narrow bezel on the top.

The patent for the foldable device looks quite similar to the Huawei Mate X smartphone, which was recently showcased at the MWC 2019 convention.