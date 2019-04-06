Toggle Menu Sections
Oppo patent reveals display slider smartphones and a foldable smartphone: Reporthttps://indianexpress.com/article/technology/mobile-tabs/oppo-patent-reveals-display-slider-smartphones-and-a-foldable-smartphone-report-5662699/

Oppo patent reveals display slider smartphones and a foldable smartphone: Report

One of the devices listed in the patent filing works in a similar way to the Oppo Find X launched earlier last year.

Oppo, Oppo slider phone, Oppo Reno, Reno, Oppo slider display phone, Oppo Find X, Oppo slide phone, Oppo Find X2, Oppo Find Z
All the new models seem to have a sliding system in-built for adding a second display panel. (Image: LetsGoDigital)

Oppo had filed for a new patent application back in April 2018 with the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO), which shows that the devices with pop-up and side-slider designs.

All the new models seem to have a sliding system in-built for adding a second display panel. Additionally, the patent filing included a patent for a folding form-factor device. The patent was first spotted by LetsGoDigital.

One of the devices listed in the patent filing works in a similar way to the Oppo Find X launched earlier last year. However, instead of the camera module popping up, the device will have a secondary display panel that will pop-up to add more functionality to the device.

The second device showcases a side-slider design. Under this design, the device will hold a secondary display on the side of the smartphone, which can slide out when the consumer needs it. This will come handy to many as it can help transform a smartphone to a tablet form factor when required.

Advertising

Also Read: Oppo Reno leaked video, case images reveal an unusual front camera

LetsGoDigital also created a couple of renders of the device, in which we can see a narrow bezel on the top.

The patent for the foldable device looks quite similar to the Huawei Mate X smartphone, which was recently showcased at the MWC 2019 convention.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Google accidentally leaks new 'Pixel 3a' on its online store, may launch soon: Report
2 Meizu 16s shows up on TENAA, will come with 48MP camera and an in-display fingerprint scanner
3 Apple iPhone 11 render surface online; here's what is new