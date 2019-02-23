Toggle Menu Sections
Oppo MWC 2019 event today: Livestream details, phone with 10x optical zoom expectedhttps://indianexpress.com/article/technology/mobile-tabs/oppo-mwc-2019-event-today-livestream-details-phone-with-10x-optical-zoom-expected-5597800/

Oppo MWC 2019 event today: Livestream details, phone with 10x optical zoom expected

Oppo is hosting its Get Closer launch event today at Mobile World Congress 2019 in Barcelona, Spain where it will unveil its 10X optical zoom technology.

oppo, 10x optical zoom, 10x lossless zoom, losslexx zoom, 10x zoom, oppo find x2, oppo find x, oppo mwc, mwc, oppo mwc livestream, oppo livestream, oppo launch event, oppo livestream mwc, mwc 2019, oppo mwc
Oppo uses a wide-angle lens, main camera, and telephoto lens combo to bring out 10x lossless zoom (Image source: Oppo)

Oppo has buckled up for its event scheduled today at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2019 in Barcelona, Spain. The company is expected to showcase its 10X optical zoom or 10X lossless zoom– as Oppo is calling it.

As of now, it is not clear whether Oppo will release a commercial product ready with the 10X optical zoom, but leaks suggest that Oppo Find X2 will have the newest technology. Oppo’s “Get Closer” event will start at 2 pm CET (local time), which translates to 6:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Watch: Oppo Find X, first look

Oppo MWC 2019 Livestream: How to watch

Oppo is live-streaming its “Get Closer” launch event at Mobile World Congress 2019 in Barcelona via its website. You can access their official website to watch the livestream at 6:30 pm in India.

What to expect from Oppo at MWC

Oppo has already announced the launch of its 10X lossless zoom technology at MWC 2019 in Barcelona, Spain. The technology is similar to the 5x optical zoom prototype which the company showcased at last year’s MWC. This time around, Oppo is adding an additional ultra-wide camera with an equivalent focal range of 15.9mm to make a triple camera setup that can achieve 10x zoom.

Oppo has shared a video showing how the 10X optical zoom works on a device. However, as already mentioned, it is not clear whether the company will launch a commercial device with the new technology.

Rumours suggest that the company might launch Oppo Find X2 packed with the 10X optical zoom technology. The device is also expected to have an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Advertising
Also read: Oppo F11 Pro to launch in India on March 5, confirms company

Apart from this, Oppo might also show its own foldable phone concept or a foldable device. Last year Oppo confirmed that the company was working on a phone that could be folded like a book. The press in China received Oppo invites folded in an interesting way, which hinted towards the unveiling of a foldable phone. However, the fold might not refer to a foldable device at all, but a zoom on a camera unfolding the details of a scene.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Huawei's foldable 5G phone Mate X poster leaked ahead of MWC 2019 launch
2 MWC 2019: 5G and the Chinese will dominate the world’s biggest mobile trade show
3 Nokia 6.1 Plus with 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage launched in India