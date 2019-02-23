Oppo MWC 2019 event today: Livestream details, phone with 10x optical zoom expected

Oppo has buckled up for its event scheduled today at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2019 in Barcelona, Spain. The company is expected to showcase its 10X optical zoom or 10X lossless zoom– as Oppo is calling it.

As of now, it is not clear whether Oppo will release a commercial product ready with the 10X optical zoom, but leaks suggest that Oppo Find X2 will have the newest technology. Oppo’s “Get Closer” event will start at 2 pm CET (local time), which translates to 6:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Oppo MWC 2019 Livestream: How to watch

Oppo is live-streaming its “Get Closer” launch event at Mobile World Congress 2019 in Barcelona via its website. You can access their official website to watch the livestream at 6:30 pm in India.

What to expect from Oppo at MWC

Oppo has already announced the launch of its 10X lossless zoom technology at MWC 2019 in Barcelona, Spain. The technology is similar to the 5x optical zoom prototype which the company showcased at last year’s MWC. This time around, Oppo is adding an additional ultra-wide camera with an equivalent focal range of 15.9mm to make a triple camera setup that can achieve 10x zoom.

Oppo has shared a video showing how the 10X optical zoom works on a device. However, as already mentioned, it is not clear whether the company will launch a commercial device with the new technology.

Our 10x Lossless Zoom, in action. 🤯 RT if you’re ready to #GetCloserWithOPPO🔍 📸: Brian Shen, OPPO VP pic.twitter.com/euZN67Xm3i — OPPO (@oppo) February 19, 2019

Rumours suggest that the company might launch Oppo Find X2 packed with the 10X optical zoom technology. The device is also expected to have an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Apart from this, Oppo might also show its own foldable phone concept or a foldable device. Last year Oppo confirmed that the company was working on a phone that could be folded like a book. The press in China received Oppo invites folded in an interesting way, which hinted towards the unveiling of a foldable phone. However, the fold might not refer to a foldable device at all, but a zoom on a camera unfolding the details of a scene.