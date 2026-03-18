 OPPO launches Find N6 foldable with creaseless and AI-powered productivity tools

The device has IP56, IP58, and IP59 dust and water resistance certifications, which Oppo claims are resistant to everyday splashes, but also engineered to withstand high-temperature and high-pressure water jets. (Image: Oppo)

OPPO introduces its latest foldable smartphone, the OPPO Find N6. The device stands out with what the company describes as the world’s first ‘Zero-Feel Crease’ display, designed to make the fold in the screen almost unnoticeable during everyday use.

One of the biggest improvements they claim in the Find N6 is its redesigned hinge system.

OPPO has introduced a new hinge structure that helps reduce the visible crease that usually appears in foldable displays.

Find N6 features Auto-Smoothing Flex Glass, enhancing shape recovery by nearly 100% and increasing deformation resistance by 338%. This glass, in conjunction with the hinge, minimises long-term crease formation by up to 82 per cent compared to its predecessor. Certified to remain flat after 600,000 folds, it also passed rigorous tests for one million fold cycles, earning TÜV Rheinland Minimised Crease and Reliable Folding Certifications, ensuring long-term reliability.