 OPPO launches Find N6 foldable with creaseless and AI-powered productivity tools

OPPO introduces its latest foldable smartphone, the OPPO Find N6. The device stands out with what the company describes as the world’s first ‘Zero-Feel Crease’ display, designed to make the fold in the screen almost unnoticeable during everyday use.
One of the biggest improvements they claim in the Find N6 is its redesigned hinge system.
OPPO has introduced a new hinge structure that helps reduce the visible crease that usually appears in foldable displays.
Find N6 features Auto-Smoothing Flex Glass, enhancing shape recovery by nearly 100% and increasing deformation resistance by 338%. This glass, in conjunction with the hinge, minimises long-term crease formation by up to 82 per cent compared to its predecessor. Certified to remain flat after 600,000 folds, it also passed rigorous tests for one million fold cycles, earning TÜV Rheinland Minimised Crease and Reliable Folding Certifications, ensuring long-term reliability.
The phone has a 6.62-inch cover display and has an 8.12-inch inner display when it is unfolded. The display has a peak brightness of 1,800 nits, which makes the screen visible under direct sunlight.
The device has IP56, IP58, and IP59 dust and water resistance certifications, which Oppo claims are resistant to everyday splashes, but also engineered to withstand high-temperature and high-pressure water jets.
The Find N6 will be available in two colour options: Stellar Titanium and Blossom Orange.
Oppo launches Free-Flow Window, enabling users to run up to four apps at one time, with flexible window arrangements for better productivity. The company has also added intuitive features such as AI Mind Space and AI Recording, as well as cross-platform integration with Mac or Windows computers.
The OPPO AI Pen is another feature that allows users to use their phone with a stylus. The pen supports 4,096 pressure levels. The device also includes AI-powered tools that can help capture notes, organise information, and convert sketches or ideas into clearer visuals.
The Find N6 is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, paired with a 6,000mAh battery and ColorOS 16. The phone supports both fast wired and wireless charging.
For photography, OPPO has introduced a new Hasselblad camera system. The setup includes a 200MP main camera, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP telephoto camera. These cameras support high-quality photo and video recording, including 4K video.
The OPPO Find N6 will be available globally starting March 20, 2026, through official OPPO stores and authorised retailers.