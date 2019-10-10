Oppo K5 with 64MP quad camera setup launched: Price, specifications

Oppo has launched a new K-series smartphone, dubbed the Oppo K5 in China. It is priced at Yuan 1,899 (approximately Rs 18,900) for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant, Yuan 2,099 (approximately Rs 20,900) for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage and Yuan 2,499 (approximately Rs 24,900) for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant.

Consumers can pre-book the device on Oppo website, Suning.com, JD.com and Tmall. It will be made available to the public starting October 17. The device has been made available in Blue, Green and White colour variants.

Key features of the device include an in-display fingerprint scanner, Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor, 64MP quad camera setup and 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 fast charging support.

Oppo K5 sports a 6.4-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2340×1080 pixels. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor with an Adreno 618 GPU. The device comes with up to 8GB of RAM along with up to 256GB of internal storage.

It runs Android 9 Pie operating system with the company’s own ColorOS 6 skin on top. All of this is backed by a 3,920mAh battery with support for the company’s own 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 fast charging technology.

The device comes with a quad camera setup on the back consisting of a 64MP primary sensor paired with an 8MP secondary sensor and two 2MP sensors. On the front, it features a 32MP sensor to take selfies.