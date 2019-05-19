Oppo K3 with Snapdragon 710 processor, popup selfie camera to launch on May 23

Oppo has confirmed that it will be launching a new device Oppo K3 in China on May 23. The company took to Weibo to share the poster of its upcoming smartphone which not only carried the launch date but also some key specifications of the phone.

Advertising

Oppo K3 poster revealed specifications like a popup selfie camera and Snapdragon 710 processor along with features like UFS 2.1 storage, Game Boost 2.0, Frame Boost, Touch Boost, Link Boost.

As per the poster, Oppo K3 will sport a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with 91.1 per cent screen-to-body-ratio with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The phone will be powered by the 10nm based 2.2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor. The rear camera on the phone will be a dual camera setup of 16MP primary sensor clubbed with a 2MP depth sensor.

The phone will have a 16MP popup selfie camera. Oppo K3 is also expected to feature the company’s VOOC 3.0 flash charge technology.

Advertising

In the past, Oppo K3 has been spotted on China Telecom database which revealed similar specifications like a 16MP + 2MP rear camera setup, 6.5-inch display with 2340×1080 pixels resolution. The listing also revealed 8GB RAM on the device, a 3.5mm jack and USB Type-C port with support for 20W fast charging.

Also read | Smartphones to launch next week: Redmi Note 7S, Honor 20 Pro and Oppo K3

The listing suggests the phone will be priced at Yuan 2,199 (around Rs 22,000). It will be available in Nebula Purple, Morning White, and Dark Black colour options.