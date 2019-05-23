Oppo K3 with pop-up selfie camera, VOOC Flash Charge power banks launched

Oppo has launched a new smartphone with a pop-up selfie camera and an in-display in China, dubbed Oppo K3. Along with this, the company has also launched its VOOC Flash Charge and Super VOOC Flash Charge power banks and car chargers.

Oppo K3 is priced at Yuan 1,599 (approximately Rs 16,000) for the 6GB RAM/64GB storage variant, Yuan 1,899 (approximately Rs 19,000) for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant and Yuan 2,299 (approximately Rs 23,000) for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant. The device will be made available starting June 1.

The 20W 10,000mAh VOOC power bank is priced at Yuan 279 (approximately Rs 2,800) and the Super VOOC 10,000mAh power bank is priced at Yuan 379 (approximately Rs 3,800). The Super VOOC car charger is priced at Yuan 199 (approximately Rs 2,000), whereas, the new 10,000mAh normal power bank is priced at Yuan 149 (approximately Rs 1,500).

Oppo K3 sports a 6.5-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2340×1080 pixels. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor paired with an Adreno 616 GPU. It comes with 6GB/8GB of RAM along with 64GB/128GB/256GB internal storage.

It runs Google’s Android 9.0 Pie operating system with the company’s own ColorOS 6.0 skin on top. All of this is backed by a 3,765mAh battery with support for VOOC 3.0 Flash Charge technology.

The device features a dual camera setup on the back consisting of a 16MP primary sensor paired with a 2MP secondary depth sensor. On the front, it sports a motorised pop-up selfie camera with a 16MP sensor for taking selfies.