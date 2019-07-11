Oppo K3 with pop-up selfie camera to launch in India on July 19, will be Amazon exclusive

Oppo is set to launch its new mid-range smartphone, Oppo K3 in India on July 19. The company has now revealed that it is partnering with Amazon to launch the device. The e-commerce site has already started taking registrations of interest on its website with the Notify Me button on the device page.

Advertising

Oppo will reveal the pricing and availability details on the launch date with the disclosure of a list of introductory offers. The device will be made available in Purple and Black gradient colour options.

To recall, Oppo K3 has already been launched in China and is priced at Yuan 1,599 (approximately Rs 16,000) for the 6GB RAM/64GB storage variant, Yuan 1,899 (approximately Rs 19,000) for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant and Yuan 2,299 (approximately Rs 23,000) for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant.

Oppo K3 sports a 6.5-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2340×1080 pixels. It also comes with the DC dimming feature and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor paired with an Adreno 616 GPU.

Advertising

Also Read: Oppo K1 Review: Good camera, performance and an in-display finger scanner at Rs 16,990

The device runs Google’s Android 9.0 Pie operating system with the company’s own ColorOS 6.0 skin on top. All of this is backed by a 3,765mAh battery with support for the company’s own VOOC 3.0 Flash Charge technology.

Oppo K3 sports a dual camera setup on the back consisting of a 16MP primary sensor paired with a 2MP secondary sensor. On the front, it features a 16MP sensor to take selfies.