Oppo K3 with pop-up selfie camera to launch in India next, hints Amazon listing

Oppo K3 smartphone with pop-up selfie camera, which was launched in China earlier this year could make its debut in India soon, hints Amazon India’s ‘Notify Me’ page for the phone. The site also put out a photo of an outline sketch of the smartphone with information about its display such as screen-to-body ratio and ‘3.0’ written beside it.

There is no word from Oppo when the phone will be made official in India, but the Amazon listing suggests the launch could happen soon. Those interested can click on the ‘Notify me’ option to get notified when Oppo K3 becomes available.

Oppo K3 will have a full-screen AMOLED display with no notch and thin bezels. It will feature 91 per cent screen-to-body ratio. The display will be protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and it will have eye protection feature as well. Oppo K3 has a 6.5-inch full HD+ screen.

Oppo K3 is a mid-range phone and its price in China starts at Yuan 1,599 (approximately Rs 16,000) for the 6GB RAM+64GB storage variant, Yuan 1,899 (approximately Rs 19,000) for the 6GB RAM+128GB storage variant and Yuan 2,299 (approximately Rs 23,000) for the 8GB RAM+256GB storage variant.

In India, the prices will likely remain similar. Oppo K3 is expected to be priced under Rs 20,000 when it launches here. We will have to wait for an official launch to know whether Oppo decides to bring all three storage options.

Other specifications of Oppo K3 are Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor, Adreno 616 GPU, and 3,765mAh battery with support for VOOC 3.0 Flash Charge technology. It runs Android 9.0 Pie with the company’s own ColorOS 6.0 skin on top. Oppo K3 sports dual back cameras, a combination of 16MP+2MP sensors, while the motorised pop-up front camera is 16MP.