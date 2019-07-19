Oppo K3 with pop-up selfie camera, in-display fingerprint sensor launched in India

Oppo has launched a new mid-range smartphone dubbed, Oppo K3 in India. It is the successor to last year’s Oppo K1 and will be sold exclusively on Amazon India. The device is pitted against devices like the Realme X and Redmi K20 in the Indian market.

It will be made available in two RAM/internal storage variants: 6GB RAM/64GB storage and 8GB RAM/128GB storage priced at Rs 16,990 and Rs 19,990, respectively. The device will be made available in Aurora Blue and Jade Black colour options. It will be made available for consumers to purchase starting July 23.

Key features of Oppo K3 include a 6.5-inch AMOLED display, motorised pop-up selfie camera, an in-display fingerprint scanner, Snapdragon 710 processor, GameBoost 2.0 technology, Ultra Night Mode 2.0 and VOOC Flash Charge 3.0 support.

Launch offers include an instant discount of up to Rs 1,000 on Axis Bank credit/debit cards, Rs 1,000 cash back as Amazon Pay balance on purchase, no-cost EMI scheme, up to Rs 12,000 discount on Oyo, Jio benefits of worth Rs 7,050 and Lenskart gift voucher worth Rs 5,000.

Oppo K3 full specifications

Oppo K3 sports a 6.5-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2340×1080 pixels along with the DC dimming feature. The display also comes with non-stroboscopic low light and eye protection features. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor paired with an Adreno 616 GPU.

The device comes with 6GB/8GB of RAM along with 64GB/128GB of internal storage. It runs Google’s Android 9.0 Pie operating system with the company’s own ColorOS 6.0 skin on top. All of this is backed by a 3,765mAh battery with support for the company’s own VOOC 3.0 Flash Charge technology.

In terms of security options, the Oppo K3 sports an in-display fingerprint sensor, which the company claims is 28.5 per cent faster compared to its predecessor.

Oppo K3 also comes with the company’s new GameBoost 2.0 technology, with which it claims Arena of Valor will get a frame rate boost of 31.4 per cent and PUBG Mobile will get a boost of 44.1 per cent. The device will also have a 34.9 per cent enhanced touch performance.

The device features a dual camera setup on the back consisting of a 16MP primary sensor paired with a 2MP sensor. On the front, it sports a 16MP motorised pop-up sensor for taking selfies similar to the Oppo F11 Pro. The camera also comes with a new Ultra Night Mode 2.0, with which the company claims that the device clicks good low-light images.