Oppo brings its K10 5G smartphone to India: Here’s what’s new

Oppo has announced the K10 5G which features a 7.99mm-thick design with an Oppo Glow finish. The phone comes with Android 12 (ColorOS 12.1) straight out of the box and is available in two colours: Midnight Black and Ocean Blue. Here is everything you need to know about the smartphone.

Oppo K10 5G: Features and specifications

The Oppo K10 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G chipset and will only be available as an 8GB+128 GB variant. The phone is also capable of expanding its RAM by up to 5GB using device storage.

It comes with a 6.56-inch HD+ 90Hz display with 100% DCI-P3 high colour gamut, which has an “All-Day AI Eye Comfort” feature which according to the company automatically detects the different levels of ambient light around it to brighten or dim the screen depending on the environment.

The Oppo K10 has a dual camera set up at the back with a 48MP f/1.7 main sensor and a 2MP f/2.4 depth camera. According to Oppo, the device uses a pixel-shifting algorithm to let users click a 108MP image using the 48MP main sensor.

The phone measures 7.9 mm thick and weighs 190 grams. It has a 5000mAh battery which supports 33W Supervooc charging technology through its USB-C port. It comes with features like “optimised night charging, port anti-burn protection, charging over-temperature control, and all-day power saving. The device can be used to reverse charge other devices and comes with a 3.5mm audio jack.

Oppo K10 5G: Pricing and availability

The Oppo K10 5G will become available for purchase at 12PM on June 15 on Flipkart, Oppo’s online store and brick and mortar retail outlets. It will cost Rs 17,499. Customers purchasing on Flipkart or Oppo’s online store can avail of a no-cost EMI for up to 3 months and a flat discount of Rs 1,500 on select cards and EMI transactions.