Oppo K1 with in-display fingerprint scanner leaks, likely to launch on October 10

Oppo K1 will be the company’s first affordable smartphone to come with an in-display fingerprint sensor. (Representational Image: Oppo A7X)

Oppo might soon launch a new mid-range smartphone series, dubbed Oppo K-series. The company has posted a teaser image on Weibo, teasing the launch of the new series. The company is expected to launch its first smartphone under the new series, dubbed Oppo K1 on October 10 in China.

We recently saw a new smartphone with the codename Oppo PBCM30 with an in-display fingerprint sensor, which could be the Oppo K1, being certified on TENNA. The device will be the company’s first affordable smartphone to come with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

According to the TENNA listing, Oppo K1 will sport a 6.4-inch AMOLED full HD+ display with a resolution of 2340×1080 pixels. It will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor paired with Adreno 512 GPU. The device will come in two RAM variants – 4GB RAM and 6GB RAM paired with 64GB of internal storage. The device will be made available in four colour options – Red, Blue, Silver and Black. All of this will be backed by a 3,500mAh non-removable battery.

Also Read: Oppo Find X 10GB RAM variant spotted on TENNA, launch soon?

Oppo K1 sports a dual camera setup on the back consisting of a 16MP primary sensor paired with a 2MP secondary sensor. On the front, it will feature a 25MP sensor for taking selfies. The device will also feature an in-display fingerprint sensor like the Vivo V11 Pro.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd