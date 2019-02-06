Oppo K1 with an in-display fingerprint sensor to launch in India today: Specs, expected price

Toggle Menu Sections
Oppo K1 sports a 6.4-inch full HD+ display with a waterdrop notch design and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Oppo K1 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor paired with an Adreno 512 GPU.

Oppo is scheduled to launch a new mid-range smartphone with an in-display camera dubbed Oppo K1 in India today. The company originally launched the K1 back in October last year in China.

The device will be sold exclusively on Flipkart and is expected to sport a starting price of approximately Rs 17,000. The launch is scheduled to take place in New Delhi at 12 pm today.

The company is expected to launch the Oppo K1 in Red and Blue colour options with a gradient finish.

Oppo K1 sports a 6.4-inch full HD+ display with a resolution of 2340×1080 pixels and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The company states that due to the waterdrop design notch they have been able to achieve a 91 per cent screen to body ratio. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor paired with an Adreno 512 GPU.

Also Read: Oppo’s MWC 2019 event set for February 23, could launch Find X2 with 10x optical zoom

The device comes with 4GB and 6GB of RAM along with 64GB of internal storage expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card. It runs Google’s Android 8.1 Oreo operating system with the company’s own ColorOS 5.2 skin on top. All of this is backed by a 3,600mAh non-removable battery.

Oppo K1 sports a dual camera setup on the back consisting of 16MP primary sensor paired with a 2MP secondary sensor. On the front, it features a 25MP sensor for taking selfies.

