Oppo teaser hints at new phone for India with in-display fingerprint sensor

Chinese smartphone maker Oppo is likely to launch a new mid-range smartphone in India with an in-display fingerprint sensor. A landing page for the launch of Oppo’s upcoming smartphone has already gone live on Flipkart.

The landing page on Flipkart suggests that the upcoming smartphone will be relatively affordable and it will have an in-display fingerprint scanner. Oppo has given a glimpse of the bottom part of the device on the landing page.The teaser image suggests that the handset could be Oppo K1 that was launched in China on October 10, 2018.

Oppo also states that “A new series from Oppo is coming soon to #UnlockWithStyle” for you,” which only puts weight on the speculation that it will be launching the first phone of its K-series in India– Oppo K1.

Oppo K1 specifications, features, and price

Oppo K1 is a mid-range handset from Oppo. It features a waterdrop notch on front and a dual camera set up at the back. The device has a large 6.4-inch IPS LCD display with 1080 X 2340 resolution at 402 PPI density.

The K1 has a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and its biggest highlight is its in-display fingerprint scanner. As of now, the in-display fingerprint sensor is available only in high-end devices. So, Oppo K1 might become the first affordable mid-range handset in India to have an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Oppo K1 runs its custom UI Color OS 5.1 which is based on Android 8.1 Oreo.

The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor. In China, Oppo K1 is available in two variants– a base version with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage and another version with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. The device packs 3600 mAh battery.

Oppo K1 has a 16MP primary camera with f/1.7 aperture coupled with a 2MP depth sensor. The device can record 4K video also. On the front, Oppo K1 has a 25MP selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture.

In China the phone is available at 1599 yuan (Rs 17,132 approx) for the 4GB RAM variant. The 6GB RAM option of the phone is priced at 1799 yuan (Rs 19,275 approx).