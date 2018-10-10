Follow Us:
Wednesday, October 10, 2018
Gifting Recommendations: A Realme for every Indian during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale Sponsored

Gifting Recommendations: A Realme for every Indian during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale

Oppo K1 launched with in-display fingerprint sensor in China: Price, specifications

Oppo K1 Price, Specifications, Features: Oppo K1 comes with a waterdrop style notch over the display, and also features an in-display fingerprint scanner.

By: Tech Desk | New Delhi | Published: October 10, 2018 5:48:52 pm

oppo k1, oppo k1 price, oppo k1 specs, oppo k1 features, oppo k1 price in india, oppo k1 specifications, oppo k1 launch date in india, oppo k1 release date in india, oppo k1 mobile price, oppo k1 india Oppo K1 has been priced at 1599 yuan (Rs 17,132 approx.) for the 4GB RAM variant, and 1799 yuan (Rs 19.275 approx.) for the 6GB RAM option.

Related News

Oppo K1 Price, Specifications, Features: Oppo K1 was launched in China on Wednesday. The phone comes with a waterdrop style notch over the display, and features an in-display fingerprint scanner. Oppo K1 has been priced at 1599 yuan (Rs 17,132 approx.) for the 4GB RAM variant, and 1799 yuan (Rs 19.275 approx.) for the 6GB RAM option. Both the models will be available in Mocha Red and Van Gogh Blue colour options.

Featuring a 6.4-inch FHD+ display, Oppo K1 comes with a screen aspect ratio of 19.5:9, and a screen-to-body ratio of 91 per cent. The phone features a 3D glass back design, as well as an in-display fingerprint sensor. Based on ColorOS 5.2 over and above Android 8.1 Oreo, it is powered by the Snapdragon 660 processor and a 3600mAh battery. Oppo K1 has 4GB/6GB RAM options, 64GB of internal memory as well as expandable storage of up to 256GB.

Camera options on the Oppo K1 include a dual rear camera configuration, that is horizontally stacked. This consists of a 16MP primary sensor, as well as a 2MP secondary lens. Also, this phone comes with a 25MP selfie camera, that is backed by scene recognition and AI Beauty. Dual-SIM 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi i 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, a microUSB port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack are among the connectivity modes. Sensors include an accelerometer, gyro, ambient light and proximity sensors.

Also read: Oppo Find X 10GB RAM variant spotted on TENNA, launch soon?

Oppo K1 is already available for pre-orders in China, while the official sale will begin from October 17. The phone could be expected to launch in India in the coming weeks.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Republicans and their strained relationship with women
Watch Now
Republicans and their strained relationship with women
Buzzing Now
Advertisement