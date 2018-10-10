Oppo K1 launched with in-display fingerprint sensor in China: Price, specifications

Oppo K1 has been priced at 1599 yuan (Rs 17,132 approx.) for the 4GB RAM variant, and 1799 yuan (Rs 19.275 approx.) for the 6GB RAM option.

Oppo K1 Price, Specifications, Features: Oppo K1 was launched in China on Wednesday. The phone comes with a waterdrop style notch over the display, and features an in-display fingerprint scanner. Oppo K1 has been priced at 1599 yuan (Rs 17,132 approx.) for the 4GB RAM variant, and 1799 yuan (Rs 19.275 approx.) for the 6GB RAM option. Both the models will be available in Mocha Red and Van Gogh Blue colour options.

Featuring a 6.4-inch FHD+ display, Oppo K1 comes with a screen aspect ratio of 19.5:9, and a screen-to-body ratio of 91 per cent. The phone features a 3D glass back design, as well as an in-display fingerprint sensor. Based on ColorOS 5.2 over and above Android 8.1 Oreo, it is powered by the Snapdragon 660 processor and a 3600mAh battery. Oppo K1 has 4GB/6GB RAM options, 64GB of internal memory as well as expandable storage of up to 256GB.

Camera options on the Oppo K1 include a dual rear camera configuration, that is horizontally stacked. This consists of a 16MP primary sensor, as well as a 2MP secondary lens. Also, this phone comes with a 25MP selfie camera, that is backed by scene recognition and AI Beauty. Dual-SIM 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi i 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, a microUSB port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack are among the connectivity modes. Sensors include an accelerometer, gyro, ambient light and proximity sensors.

Oppo K1 is already available for pre-orders in China, while the official sale will begin from October 17. The phone could be expected to launch in India in the coming weeks.

