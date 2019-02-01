Oppo K1 India launch date revealed, will be sold exclusively on Flipkart

Oppo Mobiles India has announced that it will be launching its new Oppo K1 smartphone in India on February 6. The device will be the company’s first-ever online exclusive device and will be sold exclusively on Flipkart. To recall, the company originally launched this device in its home country, China back in October last year.

Advertising

The device when launched in China came in two RAM variants – 4GB RAM and 6GB RAM priced at 1,599 yuan (approximately Rs 16,871) and 1,799 yuan (approximately Rs 18,981), respectively. It is available in Blue and Red colour options.

Key features of the device include an in-display fingerprint sensor, a waterdrop style notched display, 25MP front camera and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor.

Oppo K1 sports a 6.4-inch full HD+ display with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and a waterdrop style notched display. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor paired with an Adreno 512.

The device comes with 4GB/6GB of RAM along with 64GB internal storage expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card. It runs Google’s Android 8.1 Oreo operating system with the company’s own ColorOS 5.2 skin on top. All of this is backed by a 3,600mAh non-removable battery.

Advertising

The K1 sports a dual camera setup on the back with a 16MP primary sensor paired with a 2MP secondary sensor. On the front, it features a 25MP sensor for taking selfies.