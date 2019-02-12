Oppo K1 first sale today on Flipkart at 12 noon: Everything you need to know

Oppo K1 which was launched a few days back will be going on sale today post 12 noon. The device is priced at Rs 16,990 and will be available exclusively on Flipkart. As of now, the company is providing a bank discount of Rs 1,690 on Citi Bank Card.

Advertising

Watch: Oppo K1 first look

Along with no-cost EMI option, Flipkart is also coming with a 90 per cent buyback value offer for a period of up to 8 months on the Oppo K1. That means, if users upgrade their device within 8 months of purchase, Flipkart gives an exchange value equal to 90 per cent of Rs 16,990.

Oppo K1 specifications and features

OPPO K1 comes with a 6.41-inch AMOLED Full HD+ display with screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. The OPPO K1 uses Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and has a 91 per cent screen-to-body ratio and 19:5:9 aspect ratio.

The phone has an in-display fingerprint sensor, which is the first for a device launched from the company, and it features a waterdrop notch on top of the display, which hosts the 25MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture. The selfie camera also comes with AI features.

On the rear, the phone has a dual camera setup of 16MP + 2MP. The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor paired with an Adreno 512 GPU.

Oppo K1 sports a 3600 mAh battery and runs on Oppo’s ColorOs 5.2 skin on top of Android 8.1 Oreo. The phone will be available in two colour options– Astral Blue and Piano Black.

Advertising

Oppo K1 was launched in China last year in Van Gogh Blue and Mocha Red colour options in two RAM variants– 4GB RAM and 6GB RAM. Oppo K1 is available in only one storage option in India. It has 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage which is expandable up to 256GB.