Oppo K1 first impressions: Cheapest smartphone with an in-display fingerprint scanner

Oppo has launched a new entry-level mid-range smartphone in the Indian market dubbed the Oppo K1. It comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner, a waterdrop design notched display and a dual camera setup on the back.

Advertising

It is priced at Rs 16,990 for the 4GB RAM/64GB internal storage variant. The device will be sold exclusively on Flipkart starting in black and blue colour options.

Oppo K1 sports a 6.4-inch full HD+ display with a resolution of 2340×1080 pixels and a 91 per cent screen to body ratio. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor paired with an Adreno 512 GPU.

The device comes with 64GB of internal storage expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card. It runs Google’s Android 8.1 Oreo operating system with the company’s own ColorOS 5.2 skin on top. All of this is backed by a 3,600mAh non-removable battery. It features a 16MP primary sensor paired with a 2MP secondary sensor on the back. On the front, it features a 25MP camera for taking selfies.

Advertising

We have had a chance to use the phone prior to its launch and here are my initial impressions of the Oppo K1.

Oppo K1 first impressions: Design and Build

Oppo K1 is a premium looking device with glass on both the sides held together with a plastic frame. The back has a gradient texture, which has sort of turned into the theme for budget smartphones that have been launching recently. The device is very thin, compact and extremely lightweight, thus making it very easy to handle.

This is also the first smartphone Oppo has launched in India to feature an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the front, the device features a gorgeous 6.4-inch full HD+ display along with a waterdrop design notch that sports the 25MP front camera and the earpiece.

On the back, we get to see the dual camera setup, an LED flash module and the Oppo branding. The power button is located on the right edge of the device. Whereas, the left edge consists of the volume rockers along with the dual SIM card/microSD card tray.

Coming to the bottom edge, it consists a 3.5mm headphone jack, the primary microphone, a speaker module and a microUSB port for charging. Lastly, the top edge consists of the secondary microphone for noise cancellation.

Overall, I feel that the design and the build quality of the Oppo K1 is impressive. However, a metal chassis would have been appreciated.

Oppo K1 first impressions: Display

Oppo K1 features a 6.4-inch full HD+ display with a resolution of 2340×1080 pixels. In the time I was able to spend with the Oppo K1, I found its display to be vibrant and sharp. It has amazing viewing angles and is easily legible under direct sunlight.

The company has managed to minimise the amount of bezels of this device quite much, with only a small chin on the bottom. Overall, the display is quite bright and vibrant and might just be one of the best aspects of the smartphone.

Oppo K1 first impressions: Cameras

Oppo K1 sports a dual camera setup on the back consisting of a 16MP primary sensor paired with a 2MP secondary sensor. The camera module is able to click decent images in both good lighting and low lighting conditions. During the time I had with the device, I was impressed with how colour accurate and detailed the shots turned out to be.

On the front, the device features a 25MP AI backed camera sensor placed inside of the waterdrop notch. It performs well in most conditions. As for the AI-assisted beautification mode, I would recommend you stay away from this.

Oppo K1 first impressions: Software and UI

Oppo K1 runs Google’s Android 8.1 Oreo operating system with the company’s own ColorOS 5.2 skin on top. ColorOS has come a long way even since I reviewed the Oppo A7, however, it still needs a lot of work.

The most irritating things about the UI apart from there being no menu outlay, are the news flashes and ads that keep on popping up from time to time. They can’t be disabled, and sometimes the content that pops up is not safe for work.

Advertising

Oppo K1 first impressions: Early verdict

Oppo K1 seems like a very good smartphone at the price point it has been launched at Rs 16,990. The price, design, display, cameras and the in-display fingerprint sensor all stand out for now. We will test the phone out rigorously in the upcoming days and will reserve our final thoughts for the full review.