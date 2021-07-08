Oppo is developing a gaming smartphone: Here’s what we know so far

Oppo may be looking to a launch a gaming centric smartphone soon. The device has reportedly been spotted on the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) website. According to the listing, the handset seems to feature gaming aesthetics that are similar to what we have seen on the Asus ROG Phone 5 and the Lenovo Legion Phone.

The EUIPO listing also reveals the design of an upcoming phone by Oppo. The device seems to have a very gamer-like back panel design. Additionally, the smartphone also sports a similar-looking quad rear camera setup in a rectangular module like the Reno 5.

The yet to be identified smartphone seems to have the power button on the right edge and a volume rocker on the left. The device appears to pack an USB Type-C port at the bottom along with a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a speaker grille. Although the the certification does not list any specifications about the phone, if the device turns out to be a flagship gaming smartphone, it is likely to pack top-of-the-line hardware.

Oppo Reno 6 series coming to India

Oppo is also gearing up to launch the Oppo Reno 6 Pro and Oppo Reno 6 in India on July 14. These devices were unveiled by the company in China in May alongside the Oppo Reno 6 Pro+. In India the smartphones will be available for purchase via Flipkart and are expected to be pretty much the same variant that which was launched in China. The Pro variant is speculated to feature a 6.55-inch FHD+ OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The Oppo Reno 6 is expected to come with a 6.43-inch FHD+ hole-punch AMOLED display also with a 90Hz screen refresh rate.