Oppo introduces price cuts to its A5 (2020) and A9 (2020) smartphones in India

Oppo has announced a price cut on its recently launched A 2020 series of smartphones in India. Oppo A9 (2020) was launched at Rs 16,990 and is now available ay Rs 15,990, whereas, the Oppo A5 (2020) was launched at Rs 12,490 and will now be made available at Rs 11,990.

Both the devices are available on Amazon and offline stores. Reliance Jio subscribers are being offered benefits worth Rs 7,050 and up to 3.1TB 4G Data on Rs 299 plan. Vodafone Idea customers will get Rs 3,750 as cashback and 250GB of additional data with a recharge of Rs 255. Whereas, Airtel customers will get double data benefit with the Rs 249 plan.

Both Oppo A9 (2020) and Oppo A5 (2020) sport a 6.5-inch display with Gorilla Glass 3+ protection on top. They are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor paired with an Adreno 610 GPU. The Oppo A9 (2020) comes with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage, whereas, the A5 (2020) comes with up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage.

Both the devices run Google’s Android 9.0 Pie operating system with the company’s own ColorOS 6.1 skin on top. All of this is backed by a 5,000mAh battery. They also come with support for Dolby Atmos and feature a fingerprint sensor on the back.

Oppo A9 (2020) features a quad camera setup on the back consisting of a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 2MP monochrome sensor and a 2MP depth sensor.

The Oppo A5 (2020) also sports a quad camera setup on the back just like the A9 (2020), with a 12MP primary sensor paired with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 2MP monochrome sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. Both the devices feature an 8MP sensor on the front for taking selfies.