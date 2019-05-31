Oppo granted patent for smartphone with a flippable selfie camera: Report

Oppo has been granted a patent for a rotating selfie camera design by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). According to the patent filing, first spotted by 91Mobiles, the device will be featuring an edge-to-edge bezel-less display with a dual camera setup at the back and a single selfie camera that can flip up.

The device will sport the selfie camera in a semi-circular motorised flip camera, similar to the Asus Zenfone 6’s implementation of the flip camera. In the image, we can see the flip mechanism consisting three holes a big one and two smaller ones. It can be assumed these are for the selfie camera, flash and other sensors.

The patent was originally filed with USPTO back in October 2018 and been granted on May 28.

This is not the first time we are seeing a patent from Oppo, where the device has a full-screen display. Earlier the company has tried out multiple other designs to incorporate a full-screen display into its devices.

The first device from the company to do this was the Oppo Find X, which featured a whole body slider. Then the company launched the Oppo F11 Pro, which featured a much more conventional pop-up camera. And now, the company has launched the Reno-series of smartphones, which utilises a Shark Fin design pop-up camera.

To recall, Oppo has earlier had a smartphone with a manual flippable camera module, dubbed Oppo N1. The smartphone was launched back in 2013 and came with a flippable camera module and run Cyanogen Mod as its operating system.