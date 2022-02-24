OPPO Find X5 Pro with company’s own imaging NPU, Hasselblad camera launched

Oppo’s Find X5 series has officially launched. The company hosted the launch on its YouTube channel. The Find X5 Pro comes with the company’s own MariSilicon X imaging Neural Processing Unit (NPU), which is geared towards improving low-light videos. The device sports a ceramic back panel and comes with in White and Black colours.

“With the Find X5 Series, we have raised the bar for flagship smartphones in terms of style and performance while never stopping in our exploration of new possibilities,” William Liu, Vice President and President of Global Marketing at OPPO said in a statement.

The Oppo Find X Pro is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, which is also on other flagship smartphones. The camera at the back includes two 50MP lenses, both of which are using the Sony IMX766 sensor. While one 50MP camera is the main, the other one function as the ultra-wide. There’s also a 13MP telephoto camera with 5X hybrid zoom and 20X digital zoom.

Oppo has also worked with Hasselblad to bring ‘Natural Colour’ calibration to the Oppo Find X5 Pro. The phone also comes with a range of master filters, developed in partnership with Hasselblad. The Find X Pro comes with Pro level functionality as well in the camera software. The front camera is 32MP, and relies on the Sony IM709 sensor, which was also seen in the Oppo Reno 7 Pro smartphone. Oppo claims the imaging NPU has advanced in-house algorithms to allow the phone to capture clear, 4K Ultra Night Video.

The Find X5 Series has a curved and continuous ceramic back panel, which comes with anti-fingerprint coating. It sports a 6.7-inch AMOLED Screen with (3216×1440 pixels) resolution and HDR 10+ certification. It supports dynamic refresh rate from 60 to 120 Hz.

The phone runs ColorOS 12.1 based on Android 12. It sports a 5000 mAh battery. The Oppo Find X5 Pro gets 80W SuperVOOC charging, which promises 100 per cent charge in just 12 minutes. The phone comes with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage space. The phone also comes with support for 50W AirVOOC charging (wireless).

Other key features of the Find X5 Series include OPPO’s upgraded 360-degree Smart Antenna 3.0. This ensures stable connectivity with greater signal strength and range. The series also features a multi-tier cooling system ensures smooth overall performance and efficient heat dissipation.

The Oppo Find X5 version was also launched. This variant has a 6.5-inch display AMOLED display with 120 Hz display, it is powered by the Snapdragon 888 processor. It comes with same camera system as the Pro version. The regular variant includes the NPU as well and the Hasselblad Natural colour calibration. The phone has 8GB RAM and 256GB storage along with 80W SuperVOOC charging and 30W AirVOOC charging.

OPPO Find X5 Pro, Find X5: Price

Oppo Find X5 Pro has a price of Euro 1299 or around Rs 1,09,876 on conversion. The Oppo Find X5 will cost Euro 999 which is 84,500 on conversion. The India prices and launch date is yet to be announced for the Oppo Find X5 series.